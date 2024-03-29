The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

UI releases plan to repair Old Capitol gold dome after storm damage

The Old Capitol’s dome will undergo repair after experiencing damage from previous dome restorations.
Theron Luett, News Reporter
March 29, 2024
The+Old+Capitol+Dome+is+seen+on+Tuesday%2C+Jan.+25%2C+2022.+
Ayrton Breckenridge
The Old Capitol Dome is seen on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.

The University of Iowa Facilities Management released project information Thursday regarding a plan to repair roof damage on the gold Old Capitol dome.

According to the project website, roof damage was caused to the dome during a project to restore the its most recent gold leaf gilding in July 2022.

Tricia Brown, the UI’s senior director of internal communication and public relations, wrote in an email to The Daily Iowan that the building’s roof was damaged in a storm.

“Some portions of the roof sustained wind damage in 2022, and that is what will be repaired during the current project,” Brown said. “Locations where roof damage occurred in 2022 received an immediate patch and the current project will make permanent repairs.”

The estimated construction cost is $148,000, and the university is currently in the process of picking a bidder who would take on the project.

Brown said the construction should be completed by summer and will be funded by the university.
