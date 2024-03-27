The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
UI graduate student union continues demand to end student fees
Iowa men's basketball's Patrick McCaffery enters the transfer portal
Reynolds signs Area Education Agency, teacher pay increase bill into law
Caitlin Clark offered deal from Ice Cube’s Big3 league
Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz addresses Kadyn Proctor, NIL, transfer portal
Advertisement

Ask the Author | Iowa Writers’ Workshop alum Jane Huffman discusses newest poetry book ‘Public Abstract’

Stylistically compared to Emily Dickinson in some of her book’s reviews, Huffman’s poetry surrounds the overcoming of addiction and illness.
Byline photo of Isabelle Lubguban
Isabelle Lubguban, Arts Reporter
March 27, 2024
University+of+Iowa+Professor%2C+Jane+Huffman+poses+for+a+portrait+on+Tuesday%2C+Sept.+24th%2C+2019.+Huffman+received+the+Ruth+Lilly+and+Dorthy+Sargent+Rosenberg+Poetry+Fellowship+from+the+Poetry+Foundation.
Emily Wangen
University of Iowa Professor, Jane Huffman poses for a portrait on Tuesday, Sept. 24th, 2019. Huffman received the Ruth Lilly and Dorthy Sargent Rosenberg Poetry Fellowship from the Poetry Foundation.

Jane Huffman is a Ph.D. candidate in poetry at the University of Denver, holding a Bachelor of Arts degree in theatre and English from Kalamazoo College. A graduate of the Iowa Writers’ Workshop, her poems have appeared in POETRY, The New Yorker, The Nation, and the Kenyon Review.

Her most recent work, “Public Abstract,” a poetry book that discusses addiction, illness, loss, and the many memories and emotions held in a once private mind, won the 2023 Honickman First Book Prize and was selected by poet Dana Levin. 

Huffman works as a grant writer at the Iowa Youth Writing Project and as an instructor at the University of Iowa’s Magid Center for Undergraduate Writing.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

The Daily Iowan: How does the cover of your book, which is comprised of pillows, encapsulate your work?

Huffman: There are lots of poems about sickness and convalescence in the book, so that was part of why I chose that image. I also like how the multiple versions of the pillow image represent a kind of “revision,” which is also important in the book.

Poetry can be very ambiguous; how do your ideas come to you?

Some of my poems take much time to write, especially those with very tight metrical rhyme schemes. I often get ideas for poems when a bit of language appears to me and gets stuck in my head. I let the language lead the ideas.

In all of “Public Abstract,” what is the poem that you most think describes you as a person and why?

I think probably the section called “On Invention,” which is one long poem of sorts, best represents me as a person as I think it touches on the connections and disconnections between mind and body, body and intellect. It also describes a bit about my family and place of origin, which I see as a bit of a backbone for the book.

Do you think you exude a style like Emily Dickinson’s, as some of your reviews say?

I hope so! I am always very flattered when people draw that connection. I am studying Dickinson seriously in my Ph.D. program and she has always taught me a lot about sound, compression, and strangeness. I return to her poems and letters often for inspiration.

What is your poetic style?

I like to experiment with various forms, especially in the book, sonnets, sestinas, and haiku. Form has always been very generative for me.
More to Discover
More in Arts
Review | Adrianne Lenker puts her soul on display in ‘Bright Future’
Review | Adrianne Lenker puts her soul on display in ‘Bright Future’
Cristina Henriquez signs a copy of her new novel, “The Great Divide” after a Prairie Lights reading of “The Great Divide” on Friday, March 22, 2024. Henriquez was joined by Writer’s Workshop director Lan Samantha Chang.
Ask the Author | Published Iowa Writers’ Workshop alum returns to IC to discuss newest novel
Mar 27, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kristen Stewart and girlfriend Dylan Meyer arrive at the 94th Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Hill-USA TODAY
Review | ‘Love Lies Bleeding’ redefines queer physicality
More in Ask the Author
Kaveh Akbar speaks during a panel on Leslie Jamison’s newest novel, Splinters: Another Kind of Love Story, at Prairie Lights bookstore in Iowa City on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024.
Ask the Author | ‘Martyr!’ author Kaveh Akbar needs writing just as much as it needs him
Leslie Jamison answers audience questions on her newest novel, Splinters: Another Kind of Love Story, during a panel at Prairie Lights bookstore in Iowa City on Wednesday, February. 28, 2024.
Ask the Author | Leslie Jamison shares widely anticipated memoir ‘Splinters’
Photo contributed by Samuel D. Hunter
Iowa Playwriters Workshop graduate Samuel D. Hunter speaks on his rapid success as a storyteller
About the Contributors
Isabelle Lubguban, Arts Reporter
she/her/hers
Isabelle Lubguban is a third-year student at the University of Iowa. She is majoring in English with a concentration of Creative Writing. This is her first year at the Daily Iowan as an Arts Reporter, and she enjoys doing photo and video editing in her free time.
Emily Wangen, Photojournalist
Email: [email protected] Emily Wangen is a junior at the UI majoring in political science and minoring in economics. This is her third year at The DI. Emily works as a photojournalist and a designer.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in