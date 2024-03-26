The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The lasting legacy of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ in its 20th season

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ began its 20th season on March 14, 2024. For 19 years, the show has engaged audiences in the love lives and drama of Seattle Grace’s finest doctors, creating a large cultural impact.
Riley Dunn, Arts Reporter
March 26, 2024
Chandler Brown, a graduate student, poses for a portrait on Sunday, March 24, 2024. Brown was inspired by Grey’s Anatomy to pursue medicine.

It’s March 27, 2005. A fresh, new medical drama has just premiered on ABC capturing the attention of viewers across the country. Suddenly, people find themselves invested in the dark and twisted love lives of Seattle Grace Hospital’s finest doctors for weekly installments of “Grey’s Anatomy.”

The show’s allure did not fade. As the years went on, the drama’s popularity only grew, until it seemed that everyone had at least heard of some of the show’s many memorable one-liners, even if they had never actually watched an episode.

Today, “Grey’s Anatomy” is widely known as a cultural phenomenon with an entire generation of fans who grew up watching the show. Its 20th season premiered on March 14.

“The fan base grew quickly at the beginning, and it continues to bring in new generations,” University of Iowa first-year student Sammi Lewis said. “Adding the new interns every couple of years is helpful because then you get a new batch of people. And it adds new love interests, which is crucial to the show.”

Lewis also said the show tries to keep up with the times as over the years it expanded the cast by adding more diverse characters and storylines.

“Season 20 is very reminiscent of early Grey’s in terms of what is going on. That, to me, does make it hold up,” UI first-year student Liberty Smith said.

Smith began watching the show alongside her mom at 12 years old. She has seen almost every episode since the show’s fifth season, including season 20’s first episode.

She cites the show’s soap opera qualities as being both entertaining and relatable, remarking that the writers understand how to create compelling relationships and
exciting cliffhangers.

Because the show being classified as a medical drama and centering around surgeons, it has given some — extremely dramatized — insight into what being a doctor could be like.

“I think, especially for young adults watching this show, it shows them what it might be like to go into the medical field of study,” UI first-year student Emily Broderick said. “My sister is now in nursing school. I don’t think she was directly influenced by the show, but she enjoyed watching it.”
