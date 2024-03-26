Opinion | Help continue a legacy of excellence at The Daily Iowan

Over the years, we have seen what happens when local communities don’t have access to newspapers and journalists who work tirelessly to ensure their community is properly informed.

It’s not pretty.

Recently, The Daily Iowan acquired two local papers in Mount Vernon and Solon, Iowa, committing our nonprofit organization to the promotion of local journalism. The Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun and Solon Economist’s readers will continue to receive news from incredibly talented journalists, keeping power in check and ensuring their readership is properly served.

Beyond this acquisition, the DI has a long, rich history of serving the Iowa City community. I started at this publication my freshman year and along with meeting some of my closest friends, I have been able to report on a myriad of impactful topics.

From gaps in mental health care for residents in Iowa to the impact of artificial intelligence in higher education, the coverage and stories that come out of the DI have resonated with our readers. Three years after working at the DI, I am honored to announce that I will serve as the executive editor of this publication in 2024-25, and I hope to continue the legacy of excellence.

That cannot happen without continued support from our community.

Our publication has been lucky enough to send reporters across the United States to cover important subject matter as thoroughly as possible. From following the Iowa women’s basketball team as they make their way through the NCAA tournament to annually sending reporters to Washington, D.C., countless examples show that great coverage happens when it’s supported.

This success is seen when the DI receives award after award from prestigious organizations, including Pacemakers from the Associated Collegiate Press to recognition from the Iowa Newspaper Association.

The journalists at the DI are beyond dedicated to their craft, and that is recognized and appreciated at every level. Graduates of the DI are often employed at nationally recognized newsrooms, including The Washington Post, Associated Press, Politico, the Cedar Rapids Gazette, New York Times, USA Today, and many more.

Just recently, the DI had two photographers win and place fourth in the Hearst Journalism Awards, a prestigious recognition in collegiate journalism. Our DITV department also placed in the Iowa Broadcast News Association awards, honoring excellent broadcast reporting in the state.

This devotion to journalism has not only manifested in the DI’s weekly newspaper and website stories but has grown over the past year to push the bounds of journalism and community engagement.

Just this year, the DI has expanded its digital platform to include two new weekly podcasts and a video project titled The Daily Iowan Headliners, which provides a space to amplify local music artists. The DI is also currently producing a photo essay book capturing an up-close look at the Iowa women’s basketball team, and the intense impact that program has had across the state and beyond.

Along with innovating these platforms, our publication has also continued in excellent reporting both in print and broadcast. Staffers at the DI can explore their passions and find community among fellow students, with ample breathing room to explore other areas of interest within the industry.

The DI has both guided my interests as a journalist and supported me as I have grown. Just three years ago I was a timid first-year student, and now I have the privilege to lead such an incredible team of people. The future of our publication is bright, and all of this would not be possible without the support of our readers.

Today is One Day for Iowa, a 24-hour donation drive that asks you to donate to institutions at the UI that you care about. Please consider uplifting student journalism through a generous donation and help the DI continue to support news in the state of Iowa.