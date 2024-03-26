The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa Senate sends Area Education Agency reform bill to the governor’s desk
Caitlin Clark breaks another scoring record in final game in Carver-Hawkeye Arena
Former UPenn swimmer Paula Scanlan lectures at UI
Iowa women’s basketball sneaks by West Virginia to Sweet 16 in low-scoring battle
Grassley discusses plan to up the number of legal immigrants at IC townhall
Advertisement

Iowa Senate sends Area Education Agency reform bill to the governor’s desk

The reforms were paired with an increase in teacher pay and school funding.
Byline photo of Liam Halawith
Liam Halawith, Politics Editor
March 26, 2024
Iowa+Gov.+Kim+Reynolds+speaks+during+Florida+Gov.+Ron+DeSantis+Caucus+Night+Watch+Party+at+the+Sheraton+in+West+Des+Moines+on+Monday%2C+Jan.+15%2C+2024.+Republican+voters+assembled+statewide+to+participate+in+the+caucuses+despite+the+cold+and+extreme+winter+weather+across+the+state.+Former+President+Donald+Trump+won+the+caucuses+in+a+dominant+and+early+fashion+with+51+percent+support+from+Republicans+while+DeSantis+trailed+in+second+with+21+percent+as+of+11%3A15+p.m.+Around+250+people+showed+up+to+listen+to+DeSantis.+%28Ayrton+Breckenridge%2FThe+Daily+Iowan%29
Ayrton Breckenridge
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Caucus Night Watch Party at the Sheraton in West Des Moines on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Republican voters assembled statewide to participate in the caucuses despite the cold and extreme winter weather across the state. Former President Donald Trump won the caucuses in a dominant and early fashion with 51 percent support from Republicans while DeSantis trailed in second with 21 percent as of 11:15 p.m. Around 250 people showed up to listen to DeSantis. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Daily Iowan)

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

Iowa Senate Republicans passed the House’s bill to reform Area Education Agency, raise teacher pay, and increase school funding by 2.5 percent on Tuesday afternoon. 

The vote seals the deal a deal struck by House Republican leadership, Senate Republican leadership, and the governor to roll the three — originally separate proposals — into one. 

The bill now heads to the governor’s desk, 11 weeks after the governor introduced her proposed reforms and earmarked it as her top legislative priority for this session during her annual Condition of the State Address in January. 

The bill, House File 2612, mixes proposals that lawmakers in the House and Senate haven’t been able to gain consensus on. Both chambers proposed their own version of each piece of the bill passed on Tuesday. Legislative leaders said the bill is an attempt to meld the proposals into one that leadership, and now all lawmakers can agree on. 

The bill passed, 30-18, Tuesday with all Democrats voting against the bill and joined by three Republicans: Sens. Charlie McClintock, R-Alburnett, Mike Klimesh, R-Spilville, and Waylon Brown, R-Osage. 

With the Senate concurring with the House’s amendment, the bill will: 

  • Require schools to contract with AEAs for special education services.
  • Give all special education funding designated for Iowa’s AEAs under current law to instead go to Iowa’s public school districts to contract for services.
  • Require schools to spend 90 percent of their special education funding to go to AEAs, while 10 percent could be spent on third-party special education services.
  • Raise teacher pay to $50,000 in two years and provide millions in funding to fund the teacher pay increase and increases to pay for paraprofessionals and other educational support professionals.
  • Increase state funding to Iowa’s public schools, or Supplemental State Aid, by 2.5 percent. Which is half a percent less than House Republicans’ original proposal and in line with the governor’s budget.

Both proposals would expand oversight of AEAs by the Iowa Department of Education by creating a new division of special education in the department.

The bill also does not include a $15 per hour minimum wage for paraeducators and other educational support personnel, which is currently $7.25 or Iowa’s standard minimum wage, that was proposed in the original House bill.
More to Discover
More in State Politics
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley R-Iowa speaks with community members about local issues at Merge Iowa City on Monday, March 25, 2024.
Grassley discusses plan to up the number of legal immigrants at IC townhall
Speaker of the House, Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, looks over documents during the first day of the 2024 Iowa legislative session at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. Grassley has been in the house since 2007.
House Republicans pass Area Education Agency overhaul omnibus in party-line vote
The Iowa House convenes during the first day of the 90th Iowa legislative session at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. The house swore in Pat Grassley as speaker of the house.
Candidates file for Johnson County House and Senate seats
About the Contributors
Liam Halawith, Politics Editor
he/him/his
Liam Halawith is a third-year student at the University of Iowa studying Journalism and Mass Communication and minoring in Public Policy. Before his role as Politics Editor Liam was a politics reporter for the DI. Outside of the DI Liam has interned at the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Southeast Iowa Union. This is his second year working for the DI.
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in