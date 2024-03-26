Iowa Senate sends Area Education Agency reform bill to the governor’s desk

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Iowa Senate Republicans passed the House’s bill to reform Area Education Agency, raise teacher pay, and increase school funding by 2.5 percent on Tuesday afternoon.

The vote seals the deal a deal struck by House Republican leadership, Senate Republican leadership, and the governor to roll the three — originally separate proposals — into one.

The bill now heads to the governor’s desk, 11 weeks after the governor introduced her proposed reforms and earmarked it as her top legislative priority for this session during her annual Condition of the State Address in January.

The bill, House File 2612, mixes proposals that lawmakers in the House and Senate haven’t been able to gain consensus on. Both chambers proposed their own version of each piece of the bill passed on Tuesday. Legislative leaders said the bill is an attempt to meld the proposals into one that leadership, and now all lawmakers can agree on.

The bill passed, 30-18, Tuesday with all Democrats voting against the bill and joined by three Republicans: Sens. Charlie McClintock, R-Alburnett, Mike Klimesh, R-Spilville, and Waylon Brown, R-Osage.

With the Senate concurring with the House’s amendment, the bill will:

Require schools to contract with AEAs for special education services.

Give all special education funding designated for Iowa’s AEAs under current law to instead go to Iowa’s public school districts to contract for services.

Require schools to spend 90 percent of their special education funding to go to AEAs, while 10 percent could be spent on third-party special education services.

Raise teacher pay to $50,000 in two years and provide millions in funding to fund the teacher pay increase and increases to pay for paraprofessionals and other educational support professionals.

Increase state funding to Iowa’s public schools, or Supplemental State Aid, by 2.5 percent. Which is half a percent less than House Republicans’ original proposal and in line with the governor’s budget.

Both proposals would expand oversight of AEAs by the Iowa Department of Education by creating a new division of special education in the department.

The bill also does not include a $15 per hour minimum wage for paraeducators and other educational support personnel, which is currently $7.25 or Iowa’s standard minimum wage, that was proposed in the original House bill.