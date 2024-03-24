The Daily Iowan
News
Campus
Crime/Courts
Election Wrap
Downtown
Higher Education
Local Government
Amplify
Politics
Local
State
National
PolitiFact Iowa
Sports
Women’s Basketball
Men’s Basketball
Football
Wrestling
Caitlin Clark
Opinions
Columns
Editorials
Point/Counterpoints
Guest Opinions
Letters to the Editor
Editorial Policy
Arts
Music
Events
Theater
Features
Student Spotlight
Multimedia
Photo
Video
Graphics
Podcast
Projects
DITV
Latest Newscast
Previous Newscasts
News
Sports
Donate
Public Notices
More
RSS Feed
YouTube
Instagram
Facebook
Submit Search
Search
Menu
The Daily Iowan
News
News
Politics
COVID-19
Sports
Opinions
Arts
Multimedia
Photo
Video
Podcasts
Projects
Amplify
Contact Us
Staff
Advertise
DITV News Video
More
The Daily Iowan
Open Search Bar
Search this site
Submit Search
Menu
The Daily Iowan
News
News
Politics
COVID-19
Sports
Opinions
Arts
Multimedia
Photo
Video
Podcasts
Projects
Amplify
Contact Us
Staff
Advertise
DITV News Video
More
The Daily Iowan
Open Search Bar
Search this site
Submit Search
Top Stories
Penn State wrestling makes history at NCAA Championships, breaks Iowa's team point record
Iowa men's wrestling leaves NCAA Championships empty-handed
Iowa's men's wrestler Drake Ayala loses in 125-pound national title match
Iowa women’s basketball has four players score in double-digits as Hawkeyes advance to second round
Photos: NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament: No. 1 Iowa defeats No. 16 Holy Cross in first round
DITV Sports: Iowa Places Fifth at National Wrestling Championships
The Iowa Hawkeyes took fifth place at the National Championships and named four wrestlers to the All-American list. Drake Ayala fell to Richard Figueroa from ASU in the final matchup at 125 pounds.
Aidan Wirtz
,
DITV Reporter
March 24, 2024
0
More to Discover
More in DITV
DITV Sports: Iowa Takes Down Holy Cross to Advance to the Second Round of March Madness
DITV Sports: Iowa Softball Takes First Big Ten Series of the Season Against Wisconsin
DITV Sports: Drake Ayala Keeps Iowa's NCAA Finalist Streak Alive
More in DITV Sports
DITV Sports: Sydney Affolter's Addition to the Line-Up Provides a Spark for Iowa
DITV Sports: Iowa Freshmen Journey Through Adversity in Historic Season
DITV Sports: Pressure Rising for Hawks Ahead of National Tournament
About the Contributors
Aidan Wirtz
, DITV Reporter
he/him/his
Aidan Wirtz is a sports reporter with a huge passion for covering every type of athletics. he is a sophomore at Iowa, and is majoring in Journalism and sports studies, with a focus in a future broadcasting career.
Cody Blissett
, Visuals Editor
he/him/his
Cody Blissett is a visual editor at
The Daily Iowan
. He is a third year student at the University of Iowa studying cinema and screenwriting. This is his first year working for
The Daily Iowan
.
Contact Us
Staff
Donate
Newsletters
Print Subscription
Reprints and Permissions
Publishing Guidelines
Editorial Policy
RSS Feeds
Job Opportunities
Apply
Job Descriptions
FAQ
Scholarship Opportunities
Advertise
Advertising Info / Rate Card
Today’s Classified Ads
The Daily Iowan archives (1868-present)
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. •
FLEX Pro WordPress Theme
by
SNO
•
Log in
Close
Close Modal Window
Close