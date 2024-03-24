The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

DITV Sports: Iowa Places Fifth at National Wrestling Championships

The Iowa Hawkeyes took fifth place at the National Championships and named four wrestlers to the All-American list. Drake Ayala fell to Richard Figueroa from ASU in the final matchup at 125 pounds.
Byline photo of Aidan Wirtz
Aidan Wirtz, DITV Reporter
March 24, 2024
About the Contributors
Aidan Wirtz, DITV Reporter
he/him/his
Aidan Wirtz is a sports reporter with a huge passion for covering every type of athletics. he is a sophomore at Iowa, and is majoring in Journalism and sports studies, with a focus in a future broadcasting career.
Cody Blissett, Visuals Editor
he/him/his
Cody Blissett is a visual editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a third year student at the University of Iowa studying cinema and screenwriting. This is his first year working for The Daily Iowan.
