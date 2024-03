Four of Iowa’s nine wrestlers will advance to the quarterfinals after session two of the NCAA Wrestling Championships at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO, on Thursday.

Iowa 133-pound Brody Teske and 285-pound Bradley Hill lost and will continue in their consolation brackets.

Penn State leads the tournament with 34.5 points, with Iowa and Iowa State following behind with 24.5 points each.

The wrestling will continue for session three at 11 a.m. tomorrow, Friday, March 22.