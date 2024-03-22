The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: Session three of the 2024 NCAA Wrestling Championships

Byline photo of Cody Blissett
Cody Blissett, Visuals Editor
March 22, 2024

Iowa 125-pound Drake Ayala and 165-pound Mike Caliendo advance to the semifinals after session three of the NCAA Wrestling Championships at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO, on Friday. Iowa 141-pound Real Woods and Iowa 157-pound Jared Franek lost in their quarterfinal matches.

Iowa 149-pound Caleb Rathjen, 149-pound Caleb Rathjen, and Iowa 285-pound Bradley Hill lost in their consolation rounds.

The Penn State Nittany Lions lead the tournament with 86.5 points, with Michigan and Arizona State following behind with 50.5 and 44.5 points, respectively. Iowa fell to fifth with 41.5 points.

2024_03_22_NCAAwrestlingChampS3_CB0073
Gallery23 Photos
Cody Blissett
Nebraska 149-pound Ridge Lovett wrestles Iowa State University 149-pound Casey Swiderski during the third session of the NCAA men’s wrestling championships at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday, March 22, 2024. Lovett won by major decision, 14-4 and advanced to the semifinals.

About the Contributor
Cody Blissett, Visuals Editor
he/him/his
Cody Blissett is a visual editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a third year student at the University of Iowa studying cinema and screenwriting. This is his first year working for The Daily Iowan.
