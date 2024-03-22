Photos: Session three of the 2024 NCAA Wrestling Championships

Iowa 125-pound Drake Ayala and 165-pound Mike Caliendo advance to the semifinals after session three of the NCAA Wrestling Championships at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO, on Friday. Iowa 141-pound Real Woods and Iowa 157-pound Jared Franek lost in their quarterfinal matches.

Iowa 149-pound Caleb Rathjen, 149-pound Caleb Rathjen, and Iowa 285-pound Bradley Hill lost in their consolation rounds.

The Penn State Nittany Lions lead the tournament with 86.5 points, with Michigan and Arizona State following behind with 50.5 and 44.5 points, respectively. Iowa fell to fifth with 41.5 points.