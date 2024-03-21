The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
No. 2-seed Luke Stanich falls in second round of NCAA Wrestling Championships, opens up path for Iowa's Drake Ayala
House Republicans pass Area Education Agency overhaul omnibus in party-line vote
Live updates | Six Iowa wrestlers battle for spot in quarterfinals at NCAA Wrestling Championships
Man who held his wife hostage in the Court Street Parking Ramp pleads guilty
Recap | Six Iowa wrestlers keep title hopes alive in Session I of NCAA Championships
Advertisement

Photos: Session one of the 2024 NCAA Wrestling Championships

Byline photo of Cody Blissett
Cody Blissett, Visuals Editor
March 21, 2024

 

Six out of nine Iowa wrestlers will move on to compete for a national title in the tournament after session one of the NCAA Wrestling Championships at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO. on Thursday.

Iowa 149-pound Caleb Rathjen and 197-pound Zach Glazier lost to Maryland’s Ethen Miller and Binghamton’s Lou Deprez. They will compete in the consolation bracket along with 165-pound Patrick Kennedy

Penn State leads with team points, ending the session with 15.5 points. Nebraska, then Michigan, follow close behind with 14 and 13.5 points. Iowa is ninth in the race with 10.5 points.
More to Discover
More in Men's Wrestling
Iowas 125-pound Drake Ayala exits the mat after defeating No. 30 Elijah Griffin of Cal Baptist during the first session of the NCAA Men’s Wrestling Championships at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday, March 21, 2024.
Live updates | Six Iowa wrestlers battle for spot in quarterfinals at NCAA Wrestling Championships
Iowa 141-pound Real Woods wrestles North Carolina State 141-pound Ryan Jack during the first session of the NCAA men’s wrestling championships at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday March 21, 2024 (Cody Blissett/The Daily Iowan).
Recap | Six Iowa wrestlers keep title hopes alive in Session I of NCAA Championships
No. 7 Heavyweight Iowa’s Bradley Hill walks onto the mat during session two of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at the Xfinity Center in College Park, MD, on Saturday, March 9, 2024.
Iowa men's wrestler Bradley Hill earns upset win in first round of NCAA Championships
More in Multimedia
Iowa forward Owen Freeman goes up for a fade away layup during a men’s basketball game between Iowa and Kansas State at the first round of the National Invitation Tournament at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats, 91-82. Freeman had 10 points and 6 rebounds.
Photos: Iowa men's basketball vs. Kansas State
The Iowa women’s basketball team react during a Selection Show watch party with the Iowa women’s basketball team in the Feller Club Room at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa, on Sunday, March 17, 2024. The team watched the reveal of the NCAA Tournament bracket and answered questions from media members afterward. The No. 1-seeded Hawkeyes are set to play the winner of No. 16 Holy Cross and No. 16 UT Martin in the first round at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Photos: Iowa women's basketball Selection Show watch party
Iowa and Ohio State players warm up prior to a men’s basketball game between No. 7 Iowa and No. 10 Ohio State at the second round of the TIAA Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Thursday, March 14, 2024. The Buckeyes defeated the Hawkeyes, 90-78.
Photos: 2024 TIAA Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament: Iowa vs. Ohio State
More in NCAA Wrestling Championships
No. 3 197-pound Iowa’s Zach Glazier is defeated by No. 1 Penn State’s Aaron Brooks in the championship match during session four of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at the Xfinity Center in College Park, MD, on Saturday, March 9, 2024. Brooks defeated Glaizer by technical fall.
Iowa men's wrestler Zach Glazier upset in opening round of NCAA Championships
No. 3 141-pound Iowa’s Real Woods defeats No. 6 Illinois Danny Pucino during session one of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at the Xfinity Center in College Park, MD, on Saturday, March 9, 2024. Woods defeated Pucino by decision 13-9.
Live updates | Iowa men's wrestling competes in Session I of NCAA Wrestling Championships
Fans enter BOK Center before session one of the NCAA Wrestling Championships in Tulsa, Okla. on Thursday, March 16, 2023.
NCAA Division I Wrestling Committee releases qualifying tournament allocations
About the Contributor
Cody Blissett, Visuals Editor
he/him/his
Cody Blissett is a visual editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a third year student at the University of Iowa studying cinema and screenwriting. This is his first year working for The Daily Iowan.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in