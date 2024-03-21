Photos: Session one of the 2024 NCAA Wrestling Championships

Six out of nine Iowa wrestlers will move on to compete for a national title in the tournament after session one of the NCAA Wrestling Championships at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO. on Thursday.

Iowa 149-pound Caleb Rathjen and 197-pound Zach Glazier lost to Maryland’s Ethen Miller and Binghamton’s Lou Deprez. They will compete in the consolation bracket along with 165-pound Patrick Kennedy

Penn State leads with team points, ending the session with 15.5 points. Nebraska, then Michigan, follow close behind with 14 and 13.5 points. Iowa is ninth in the race with 10.5 points.