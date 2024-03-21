A fan guide to Iowa City ahead of NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament

The Iowa women’s basketball team will host the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The No. 1 seed Hawkeyes take on the winner of Holy Cross and UT Martin in the “First Four ” play-in matchup on Saturday afternoon. Should Iowa advance, it will face the winner of the West Virginia/Princeton contest that follows Iowa’s game.

Where to watch

Shortly after the NCAA Women’s Selection Show on Sunday, Iowa announced that all sessions are sold out.

Inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena, fans can choose from a variety of classic American fare, such as hotdogs, chicken tenders, nachos, pretzels, and popcorn. Along with food, the arena serves its classic “Carver Cone” — a large ice cream cone available in chocolate, vanilla, raspberry, or twist. Alcoholic beverages are also sold at separate locations.

Iowa City offers many fan-friendly restaurants and bars that provide a great experience for sports fans. Micky’s Irish Pub, located in the heart of downtown, has been a local favorite for over four decades. DC’s Sports Bar, also downtown, is well received by patrons for its game day atmosphere and drinks.

Joe’s Place, a bar at 115 Iowa Ave., has three large rooms for watch parties, complete with rooftop seating overlooking Iowa City, providing another great option for the Hawkeye faithful. If you’re seeking a less local experience, Buffalo Wild Wings has locations in Coralville and downtown Iowa City.

Dining

Iowa City and the neighboring city of Coralville offer plenty of dining spots for fans.

For breakfast, check out Hamburg Inn No. 2 on 214 N. Linn St. They’re known for their famous omelets, pancakes, and French toast. Lines will be long, but residents of Iowa City will recommend it to any visitor. The Bluebird Diner at 330 E. Market St. offers the same fare along with burgers and sandwiches.

Stella next to Kinnick Stadium on 1006 Melrose Ave. sells a variety of classic dishes such as burgers named from counties in Iowa, chicken sandwiches, pizzas, and even Cajun food. Black bean burgers are also served for vegetarians.

In 2015, former Iowa football star kicker Nate Kaeding opened Pullman Bar and Diner, a take on a classic Midwestern diner. The menu features a wide selection of breakfast and dinner options.

Wig & Pen Pizza at 1220 US-6 West and Pagalis Pizza at 302 E. Bloomington St. offer many classic and specialty pizzas that are perfect for families and large parties.

For more dining options, check out https://thinkiowacity.com/restaurants/?listing_categories=restaurant

Attractions

On March 2, a Nike ad of Caitlin Clark was unveiled in downtown Iowa City at 125 E. Burlington St. The banner spans the side of Edge Iowa City, a seven-story building. The next day when Clark became the NCAA all-time leading scorer, Nike unveiled a new advertisement from the top of the Capitol Street Garage in downtown Iowa City. The banner at 19 E. Burlington St. depicts a basketball hoop and backboard that reads “This was never a long shot,” with a Nike logo and Iowa Tigerhawk below the text.

Located on the University of Iowa campus, the Stanley Art Museum that was recently built has modern and contemporary art collections. Tickets are free of charge.

The Old Capitol Museum on the UI campus gives visitors a glimpse of the state’s first capital building. The museum showcases the original House and Senate chambers, with other permanent exhibits across its three floors.

The Terry Trueblood Recreation Area produces plenty of outdoor fun, including fishing, hiking and biking trails, and picnic areas. Canoe and kayak rental options are also available.