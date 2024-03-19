The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
A deeper look into Iowa Gov. Reynolds’ proposed mental health system realignment
Cooper DeJean doesn’t mind the waiting game
Iowa men's basketball notebook | NIT controversy, scouting Kansas State
Iowa Senate passes Area Education Agency overhaul
Three takeaways | Iowa softball finishes with 6-5 record in Silicon Valley Tournament
Advertisement

Offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor to leave Iowa football program

Head coach Kirk Ferentz confirmed the news Tuesday in a statement.
Byline photo of Kenna Roering
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
March 19, 2024
Jan+1%2C+2024%3B+Pasadena%2C+CA%2C+USA%3B+Alabama+Crimson+Tide+offensive+lineman+Kadyn+Proctor+%2874%29+blocks+Michigan+Wolverines+defensive+lineman+Mason+Graham+%2855%29+during+the+first+half+in+the+2024+Rose+Bowl+college+football+playoff+semifinal+game+at+Rose+Bowl.+Mandatory+Credit%3A+Kirby+Lee-USA+TODAY+Sports
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2024; Pasadena, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor (74) blocks Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Mason Graham (55) during the first half in the 2024 Rose Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach Kirk Ferentz confirmed Tuesday that offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor is leaving the Iowa football program.

“It is unfortunate that Kadyn has informed us of his intentions to leave our program today. We wish him well in the future,” Ferentz wrote.

Proctor announced his commitment to Iowa on Jan. 20 after spending his first collegiate season with Alabama. The 6-foot-8, 365-pounder started every game for the Crimson Tide in his rookie year and received Freshman All-American & first-team Freshman All-SEC honors.

Proctor, out of Des Moines, Iowa, announced his transfer 10 days after Alabama head coach Nick Saban said he was retiring. Alabama players received a special 30-day window to enter the transfer portal because of their head coach’s departure. Kalen DeBoer, who led the Washington Huskies to the national title game this past season, is replacing Saban at Bama.

“This is home. I love home. This is ultimately where I wanted to be,” Proctor told reporters at the Iowa men’s basketball game against Purdue on Jan. 20, according to Tyler Tachman of the Des Moines Register. “This is the first place I thought of when I entered the transfer portal.”

RELATED: Iowa to self-report tampering violation to NCAA regarding text sent to offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor

This is the second time Proctor has committed to Iowa and then changed his mind.

The five-star recruit originally committed to the Hawkeyes in June 2022 but flipped his decision to the Crimson Tide in December of that year – just hours before he was scheduled to sign his letter of intent to Iowa.

Proctor is expected to re-enter the transfer portal when the spring session opens on May 1 for a 15-day window. Players technically can still enter the portal outside of that time frame, but they will need to sit out a season before becoming eligible if they do so — even if they have not used their one-time transfer exception yet, per 247Sports.

Proctor has deleted any Iowa mentions and pictures from his Instagram.
More to Discover
More in Featured
Iowa punter Tory Taylor waves to fans after a Cy-Hawk football game between Iowa and Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones, 20-13. Taylor averaged 46.3 yards per punt.
Cooper DeJean doesn’t mind the waiting game
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds responds to a question asked by a reporter at a press conference at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines, Iowa on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
Iowa Senate passes Area Education Agency overhaul
Iowa celebrates during a basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and No. 6 Michigan at the TIAA Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Saturday, March 9, 2024.
Iowa women's basketball receives No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament
More in Football
Iowa offensive linebacker James Ferentz celebrates with his teammates after the game against UNI at Kinnick stadium in Iowa City, Iowa on Saturday, September 15, 2012. The Hawkeyes defeated the Panthers, 27-16. (The Daily Iowan/Adam Wesley)
James Ferentz announces retirement from NFL
Senior Special Assistant to the Head Coach Jon Budmayr talks to media during Iowa football media day in Iowa City on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.
Iowa football elevates Jon Budmayr to wide receivers coach
Iowas Seth Wallace, who was named assistant head coach on Jan. 16 and recently hired offensive coordinator Tim Lester enter a press conference at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz announced on Jan. 31 that former senior analyst for the Green Bay Packers Tim Lester will serve as the next offensive coordinator for the Hawkeyes. Before his move to Iowa City, Lester held the position of head coach at Western Michigan University for six seasons and served as quarterbacks coach for both Purdue and Syracuse before his head coach title at WMU.
New era afoot for Iowa football with Tim Lester OC hire
More in Sports
A March Madness sign is seen outside of Legacy Arena during the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament in Birmingham, Alabama on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Auburn faced against Iowa in the third game of the day. The Tigers defeated the Hawkeyes, 83-75.
Point/Counterpoint | Who will win the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship?
Iowa pitcher Cade Obermueller pitches the ball during a baseball game at Duane Baseball Field in Iowa City on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Duhawks, 9-2. Obermueller had two strikeouts.
Iowa baseball’s Cade Obermueller looks solid in first year as a starter
No. 3 141-pound Iowa’s Real Woods prepares to wrestle No. 5 Michigan’s Sergio Lemley during session four of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at the Xfinity Center in College Park, MD, on Sunday, March 10, 2024. Woods defeated Lemley by decision 11-8.
Iowa men’s wrestling looks to keep tradition alive at NCAA Championships
About the Contributor
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
she/her/hers
Kenna Roering is The Daily Iowan's sports editor. She is a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism with a minor in sports and recreation management. Kenna previously worked as a sports reporter for men's wrestling and volleyball and was the summer sports editor in 2023. This is her second year with the DI.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in