Offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor to leave Iowa football program

Head coach Kirk Ferentz confirmed Tuesday that offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor is leaving the Iowa football program.

“It is unfortunate that Kadyn has informed us of his intentions to leave our program today. We wish him well in the future,” Ferentz wrote.

Proctor announced his commitment to Iowa on Jan. 20 after spending his first collegiate season with Alabama. The 6-foot-8, 365-pounder started every game for the Crimson Tide in his rookie year and received Freshman All-American & first-team Freshman All-SEC honors.

Proctor, out of Des Moines, Iowa, announced his transfer 10 days after Alabama head coach Nick Saban said he was retiring. Alabama players received a special 30-day window to enter the transfer portal because of their head coach’s departure. Kalen DeBoer, who led the Washington Huskies to the national title game this past season, is replacing Saban at Bama.

“This is home. I love home. This is ultimately where I wanted to be,” Proctor told reporters at the Iowa men’s basketball game against Purdue on Jan. 20, according to Tyler Tachman of the Des Moines Register. “This is the first place I thought of when I entered the transfer portal.”

This is the second time Proctor has committed to Iowa and then changed his mind.

The five-star recruit originally committed to the Hawkeyes in June 2022 but flipped his decision to the Crimson Tide in December of that year – just hours before he was scheduled to sign his letter of intent to Iowa.

Proctor is expected to re-enter the transfer portal when the spring session opens on May 1 for a 15-day window. Players technically can still enter the portal outside of that time frame, but they will need to sit out a season before becoming eligible if they do so — even if they have not used their one-time transfer exception yet, per 247Sports.

Proctor has deleted any Iowa mentions and pictures from his Instagram.