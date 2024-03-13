Pat McAfee Show to air live from Iowa City

ESPN personality Pat McAfee announced on Wednesday the “Pat McAfee Show” will air live in Iowa City next Friday, March 22.



The Iowa women’s basketball team is expected to host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament that same weekend at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The show will take place from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. CT located at the Field House on 225 S. Grand Ave near Kinnick Stadium. Leati Anoa’i, more known as Roman Reigns from WWE, and former NFL player Dallas Clark will be special guests on the show.

🚨ANNOUNCEMENT🚨 We will be LIVE from the Field House in Iowa next Friday with @WWERomanReigns #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/sGWMRf8gXF — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 13, 2024

The “Pat McAfee Show” is a sports talk show that began production on ESPN in fall 2023. Featured on the show is Ty Schmidt, a Waterloo, Iowa, native and 2014 University of Iowa graduate who produces the popular ESPN show that gathers 886,000 average viewers per episode across live channels as of Jan. 5, 2024.

“We are very thankful that this relationship with ESPN has afforded us an opportunity to be able to go back to Ty Schmidt’s school during a time in which Iowa is experiencing a once-in-a-generation type run that will catapult the Iowa Hawkeyes into a successful organization for the next 20 years probably because of what Caitlin Clark is doing,” McAfee said of the show’s scheduled appearance in Iowa City next week.

McAfee mentioned “there’s a chance” that the show will take place inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena if the Iowa women’s basketball’s first NCAA Tournament game takes place on Saturday. If the game falls on Friday, then it will take place at the Field House.

The Iowa women’s basketball team enters the NCAA Tournament with the second-best odds to win the national championship at +600 behind South Carolina at -120, according to Fox Sports and DraftKings Sportsbook.