Photos: 2024 TIAA Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament: No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 5 Nebraska
Iowa women's basketball bounce back from largest season halftime deficit to win third straight Big Ten Tournament Championship
Iowa's No. 2 Drake Ayala avenges loss to Purdue's No. 1 Matt Ramos, places third at Big Ten Tournament
Live updates | Iowa men's wrestler Zach Glazier competes for Big Ten title, four teammates wrestle for third place
No. 3, second-seeded Iowa women’s basketball escapes Nebraska in electric Big Ten Tournament Championship win
Grace Smith
Ayrton Breckenridge
Grace Smith and Ayrton Breckenridge
March 10, 2024

No. 2 Iowa won the TIAA Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament after defeating No. 5 Nebraska, 94-89, during a basketball game at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Sunday, March 10, 2024. The win marks their sixth Big Ten title and first three-peat in program history.

The game went back and forth between the Hawkeyes and Huskers until the game was forced into overtime and Iowa came out ahead in front of a sold-out Target Center.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark and forward Hannah Stuelke led the team in scoring with 34 and 25, respectively. The Hawkeyes shot with a 44.60 field goal percentage and a 39.39 3-point percentage.

Nebraska center Alexis Markowski and forward Natalie Potts led the team in scoring with 23 and 21, respectively. The Huskers shot with a 41.60 field goal percentage and a 41.18 3-point percentage.

Iowa will learn where they are placed in the NCAA Tournament on Selection Sunday, March 17.

Grace Smith
Iowa forward Jada Gyamfi enters the arena during a basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and No. 5 Nebraska at the TIAA Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Sunday, March 10, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Corn Huskers in overtime, 94-89.

Iowa celebrates during a basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and No. 6 Michigan at the TIAA Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Saturday, March 9, 2024.
Iowa women's basketball bounce back from largest season halftime deficit to win third straight Big Ten Tournament Championship
Iowa’s No. 1 125-pound Drake Ayala wrestles Purdue’s No. 2 Matt Ramos during a wrestling dual between No. 3 Iowa and Purdue at Carver-Hawkeye Area on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Boilermakers, 34-6. Ramos defeated Ayala by decision, 4-1.
Iowa's No. 2 Drake Ayala avenges loss to Purdue's No. 1 Matt Ramos, places third at Big Ten Tournament
No. 2 125-pound Iowa’s Drake Ayala wrestles No. 9 Rutgers’ Dean Peterson during session three of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at the Xfinity Center in College Park, MD, on Saturday, March 9, 2024.
Live updates | Iowa men's wrestler Zach Glazier competes for Big Ten title, four teammates wrestle for third place
Iowa 170-pound Kylie Welker wrestles North Central College Yelena Makoyed during the second day of the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships at Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Saturday, March 9, 2024.
Photos: Iowa Women's Wrestling Wins National Championship
No. 3 197-pound Iowa’s Zach Glazier defeats No. 2 Maryland’s Jaxon Smith during session two of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at the Xfinity Center in College Park, MD, on Saturday, March 9, 2024.
Photos: Session two of the 2024 men's Big Ten Wrestling Championships
Iowa center Addison OGrady goes up for a shot during a basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and No. 6 Michigan at the TIAA Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Saturday, March 9, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wolverines, 95-68.
Photos: 2024 TIAA Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament: No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 6 Michigan
No. 14 133-pound Iowa’s Brody Teske wrestles No. 11 Purdue’s Dustin Norris during session one of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at the Xfinity Center in College Park, MD, on Saturday, March 9, 2024.
Photos: Session one of the 2024 Big Ten Wrestling Championships
King University 116-pound Samara Chavez wrestles Simon Fraser University Maddie Mackenzie during the first day of the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships at Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Friday, March 8, 2024. Chavez won via fall in a one minute and 31 seconds.
Photos: 2024 Day One of the National Collegiate Women's Wrestling Championships
Iowa guard Sydney Affolter and guard Taylor McCabe celebrate during a basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and No. 7 Penn State at the TIAA Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Friday, March 8, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Nittany Lions, 95-62.
Photos: 2024 TIAA Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament: No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 7 Penn State
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
