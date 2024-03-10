Photos: 2024 TIAA Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament: No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 5 Nebraska

No. 2 Iowa won the TIAA Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament after defeating No. 5 Nebraska, 94-89, during a basketball game at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Sunday, March 10, 2024. The win marks their sixth Big Ten title and first three-peat in program history.

The game went back and forth between the Hawkeyes and Huskers until the game was forced into overtime and Iowa came out ahead in front of a sold-out Target Center.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark and forward Hannah Stuelke led the team in scoring with 34 and 25, respectively. The Hawkeyes shot with a 44.60 field goal percentage and a 39.39 3-point percentage.

Nebraska center Alexis Markowski and forward Natalie Potts led the team in scoring with 23 and 21, respectively. The Huskers shot with a 41.60 field goal percentage and a 41.18 3-point percentage.

Iowa will learn where they are placed in the NCAA Tournament on Selection Sunday, March 17.