Photos: 2024 TIAA Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament: No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 6 Michigan

Byline photo of Grace Smith
Byline photo of Ayrton Breckenridge
Grace Smith and Ayrton Breckenridge
March 9, 2024

No. 2 Iowa defeated No. 6 Michigan, 95-68, during a basketball game at the TIAA Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Saturday, March 9, 2024.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark made four of her 11 3-point attempts but led the team in points with 28.

Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke, and guards Kate Martin, and Sydney Affolter trailed Clark in team points with 16, 13, and 12, respectively. Iowa made 38 of their 62 field goal attempts and 11 of their 26 3-point attempts.

Michigan guard Laila Phelia lead the team with 21 points. The Wolverines made 23 of their 61 field goal attempts and 11 of their 23 3-point attempts.

Iowa will face Nebraska in the finals on Sunday, March 10.

2024_03_09_bigtentourniowawbbmichigan_slides_0001
Gallery23 Photos
Ayrton Breckenridge
Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke and Michigan forward Chyra Evans jump for the tipoff during a basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and No. 6 Michigan at the TIAA Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Saturday, March 9, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wolverines, 95-68.

About the Contributors
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
