Photos: 2024 TIAA Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament: No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 6 Michigan

No. 2 Iowa defeated No. 6 Michigan, 95-68, during a basketball game at the TIAA Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Saturday, March 9, 2024.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark made four of her 11 3-point attempts but led the team in points with 28.

Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke, and guards Kate Martin, and Sydney Affolter trailed Clark in team points with 16, 13, and 12, respectively. Iowa made 38 of their 62 field goal attempts and 11 of their 26 3-point attempts.

Michigan guard Laila Phelia lead the team with 21 points. The Wolverines made 23 of their 61 field goal attempts and 11 of their 23 3-point attempts. Iowa will face Nebraska in the finals on Sunday, March 10.