Photos: 2024 National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships

Byline photo of Cody Blissett
Cody Blissett, Visual Editor
March 9, 2024

The No. 1 Hawkeyes competed in the first day of the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships at Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Friday.

Several hundred athletes from a variety of schools competed throughout the day.

Iowa ended second behind No. 2 North Central College, with the Hawkeyes ten wrestlers heading into the semifinals versus the Cardinals 11. The Hawkeyes also had 12 wrestlers receive All-American status.

The tournament will continue through Saturday, March 9. The championships will start at around 7 p.m.

 

2024_03_08_WomensWrestlingNationals_CB_0001
Gallery34 Photos
Cody Blissett
North Central College wrestlers, coaches, and staff huddle before the semifinals during the first day of the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships at Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Friday, March 8, 2024.

 
About the Contributor
Cody Blissett, Visuals Editor
he/him/his
Cody Blissett is a visual editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a third year student at the University of Iowa studying cinema and screenwriting. This is his first year working for The Daily Iowan.
