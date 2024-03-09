Photos: 2024 National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships

The No. 1 Hawkeyes competed in the first day of the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships at Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Friday.

Several hundred athletes from a variety of schools competed throughout the day.

Iowa ended second behind No. 2 North Central College, with the Hawkeyes ten wrestlers heading into the semifinals versus the Cardinals 11. The Hawkeyes also had 12 wrestlers receive All-American status.

The tournament will continue through Saturday, March 9. The championships will start at around 7 p.m.