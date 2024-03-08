Tale of two offenses in No. 3 Iowa women’s basketball’s 95-62 win over Penn State in Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinal

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Another NCAA basketball record fell at the hands of Caitlin Clark in Iowa’s 95-62 quarterfinal win over Penn State in the Big Ten Tournament in Minneapolis on Friday. But unlike the performances holding her past feats, this one wasn’t nearly as glamorous.

The second-seeded Hawkeyes started the contest on a hot streak. Kate Martin’s first three rattled around the rim before dropping through. A kick found Sydney Affolter for a one-dribble pull-up trey.

Then a Kylie Feuerbach pickpocket let Gabbie Marshall dribble out, eyes nowhere else but the three-point arc, for three more. That was before a Feuerbach trey of her own.

The only name missing in the three-point shootout was Caitlin Clark.

Far from typical on an offense that averages 11 made threes per game — with much of that effort on her back.

A side-step three from the right corner? No. A pull-up off of a high ball screen? No. Another left wing attempt? Nope.

But it didn’t quite matter. The ball in her hands as the primary ball-handler pushing the pace of the first quarter, Clark facilitated her way to a 24-11 Iowa lead early on as she took a seat for a break. That first quarter ended with the Hawkeyes up, 31-13, but Clark with just four.

Yet her sixth point of the game came halfway through the second quarter on a long two — and those were Iowa’s first points of the period as Penn State clawed its way back into the game.

Still, her next three slapped the rim and shot out, maybe a message from the basketball gods that the Hawkeyes needed to earn points in the easiest ways. So they opted for layups, adding two points down low when attempts dropped or from the free throw line when they didn’t.

“I think that was coach [Lisa] Bluder’s message — slow down, cut,” Clark said. “Let’s get an easy bucket.”

But Clark then drove left, drew Marshall’s defender toward her, and kicked to her teammate for another three. Wide-open, all nylon. Good, fundamental basketball that cracked the sudden offensive stagnation.

Halftime. 46-26, Hawkeyes.

“I think whenever Penn State went on a run, our group always had an answer, and I think that’s super positive,” Clark said. “That’s what you’re going to need during March basketball. That’s how the game of basketball goes. You’ve got to be able to respond.”

Again, to open the third, a drive and kick gave Marshall a three, who let it sink in that she drilled it before turning and giving her teammate a “good pass” call. In fact, that call told any eyes in Target Center on her that it’s not all about the buckets you score but those that get you them.

“Confidence,” Marshall promptly said of her shooting performance. “That’s the biggest thing, being confident in myself and just playing free out there.”

But the stagnation continued, the Hawkeyes down to 26 percent shooting from deep halfway through the quarter and Clark missing wide-open looks she so frequently connects on.

So she only jogged back on defense, hiding the frustration and blocking her mind from letting it seep into her play — as the offense woke up once more, Taylor McCabe sniping two deep ones before another from Affolter.

Yet Clark’s first shot of the fourth quarter, fired from the top of the key: “Short” — she noted aloud to herself, wiping her hands on her shorts before clapping them together.

Another off-balanced attempt flew long. And another from the opposite side missed the mark too, after which she held her follow-through for a long few seconds in reflection of her 11-straight missed threes in the evening thus far.

Although it didn’t quite matter. Iowa enjoyed a comfortable double-digit lead from the wake-up and onward.

Still, Clark’s bewilderment at what she was doing wrong, why she couldn’t find the bottom of the bucket, was coming to the surface.

Finally — on her 12th attempt of the night — a three launched from the left connected. Nothing fancy or extraordinary about the shot. Just three points that let her finally crack a smile and pump “Carver North” up while on its feet.

“Sometimes it’s hard to get up there and shoot the next one, but honestly maybe that’s my poison sometimes: I’m just going to launch it,” Clark said. “That’s just how it’s going to be. I was going to make one before the buzzer hit zero even if it took 20 of them.”

But those three points did more than crack the cold streak. The hit pushed her above Golden State Warriors sharpshooter and former Davidson Wildcat Stephen Curry to become the NCAA’s all-time leader, men’s or women’s, in career three-pointers made.

And that smile that came with it acknowledged even the best shooters have bad nights.

“I was trolling and messing around when I made that,” Clark said. “You’ve got to have some fun.”

With one more McCabe three, Target Center was on its feet again. And the Hawkeyes on the floor embraced in the backcourt upon a Penn State timeout in response.

A team, not any one individual.

And although Clark finished with 24 points — on 12-of-13 from the free throw line despite just 5-of-19 from the field and 2-of-14 from deep — her teammates kept this squad afloat all 40 minutes.

“It’s funny — Caitlin has an off night, and how many people would say you have an off night when you have 24 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists, but it was an off night for Caitlin,” Bluder noted. “And I’m just so glad that her teammates picked up the slack in that area.

“It just gives us so much more confidence moving forward,” she added. “It makes us so much harder to guard when we play like we did tonight.”

Affolter’s 18, Marshall’s 15, McCabe’s 12, and Martin’s 11 together showed how a widespread scoring effort wins games.

I thought Taylor went in and played extremely well, whether she’s playing point guard, off guard, small forward — she was doing anything for us,” Bluder said. “Syd, I thought, played tremendously … I’m pleased with what they did, but we’re going to have to continue that.”

It’s proof this team isn’t a one-woman show. It’s the deeper threat on offense behind 22 that has the potential to carry this team forward to April.