The Athletic unanimously names Caitlin Clark National Player of the Year

The Athletic unanimously named Caitlin Clark National Player of the Year for the second straight season.

The Iowa point guard is once again a finalist for every major national player of the year award, most recently being named a finalist for the Nancy Lieberman Award as the nation’s top point guard — an honor she earned the last two seasons.

Clark was named the Big Ten Player of the Year for the third straight time and is the first player in program history to be named first-team all-Big Ten four times in four years of competition. She recently declared for the WNBA Draft and is projected as the No. 1 overall pick, which is owned by the Indiana Fever.

Out of West Des Moines, Iowa, Clark leads the nation in scoring and assists with 32.3 points and 8.6 assists per game. In Iowa’s 93-83 win over then-No. 2 Ohio State on March 3, Clark surpassed Pete Maravich to become the NCAA all-time leading scorer. She also leads the country with six triple-doubles this season, giving her a conference-record 17 for her career (second in NCAA history).