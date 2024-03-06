The Athletic unanimously names Caitlin Clark National Player of the Year

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Iowa point guard is once again a finalist for every major national player of the year award.
Byline photo of Kenna Roering
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
March 6, 2024
Iowa+guard+Caitlin+Clark+dribbles+the+ball+during+a+basketball+game+between+No.+2+Iowa+and+Penn+State+at+Carver-Hawkeye+Arena+in+Iowa+City+on+Thursday%2C+Feb.+8%2C+2024.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Lady+Lions%2C+111-93.
Grace Smith
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark dribbles the ball during a basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and Penn State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Lady Lions, 111-93.

The Athletic unanimously named Caitlin Clark National Player of the Year for the second straight season.

The Iowa point guard is once again a finalist for every major national player of the year award, most recently being named a finalist for the Nancy Lieberman Award as the nation’s top point guard — an honor she earned the last two seasons.

Clark was named the Big Ten Player of the Year for the third straight time and is the first player in program history to be named first-team all-Big Ten four times in four years of competition. She recently declared for the WNBA Draft and is projected as the No. 1 overall pick, which is owned by the Indiana Fever.

Out of West Des Moines, Iowa, Clark leads the nation in scoring and assists with 32.3 points and 8.6 assists per game. In Iowa’s 93-83 win over then-No. 2 Ohio State on March 3, Clark surpassed Pete Maravich to become the NCAA all-time leading scorer.  She also leads the country with six triple-doubles this season, giving her a conference-record 17 for her career (second in NCAA history).

Clark is the only player in the country with 900-plus points, 250-plus assists, and 175-plus rebounds this season. She has scored 20 or more points in 115-of-130 career games, the most in program history.

Clark will begin her final March Madness run in the Big Ten Tournament this weekend in Minneapolis. The Hawkeyes received the No. 2 seed and will play the winner of No. 7 Penn State and No. 10 Wisconsin on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
