Jami Martin-Trainor named Daily Iowan’s 2024-25 executive editor

Managing Digital Editor Jami Martin-Trainor was selected Monday night to serve as The Daily Iowan’s next executive editor for the 2024-25 school year.

“I think that we have an awesome team of journalists here at The Daily Iowan. I’m excited to support those passionate, driven minds in any way that I possibly can,” Martin-Trainor said.

Martin-Trainor is a current third-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in journalism and mass communications and political science, with a minor in gender, women’s, and sexuality studies.

She currently serves as the DI’s Managing Digital Editor and has worked in the newsroom since her first year at the UI. Before this year, Martin-Trainor held the positions of assistant digital editor, digital producer, and arts reporter.

As part of these roles, Martin-Trainor “dipped her toes” into several sections, as she reported on arts, culture, and politics in Iowa, covered a season of the Iowa women’s gymnastics team, and made herself available to pick up breaking news stories.

Outside of the DI, Martin-Trainor has interned at KCCI in Des Moines and the Cedar Rapids Gazette. During these internships, she honed her digital skills, as well as assisted with daily news coverage.

Martin-Trainor cites communication between staff members as a big goal for her moving into next year. She said she hopes to be a leader other reporters can look up to and also hopes to inspire others with her actions.

Martin-Trainor has completed a few projects she is especially proud of. In September, she authored a project on the closure of the UI’s inpatient eating disorder program, which left many Iowans without viable health care options.

“Talking about health — and that includes mental health — is a passion of mine. Being able to report on something that was really profound and impactful for many people was huge for me,” Martin-Trainor said.

Another story that stood out was her and Managing Editor of Enterprise and Design Marandah Mangra-Dutcher’s feature on the YouTuber Technoblade, a former UI student who died from cancer over a year ago. She and Mangra-Dutcher interviewed Technoblade’s father, who at that point had not been involved with the media.

As she moves into the future, Martin-Trainor will rely on the guidance of Sabine Martin, who serves as The Daily Iowan’s current executive editor. Martin-Trainor said that Martin has done an “amazing job” of building up a positive culture within the DI’s staff.

Student Publications Inc. chair Ryan Foley was part of the team that selected Martin-Trainor as the next leader of the newsroom. Foley said he has confidence in Martin-Trainor’s ability to lead because of her wide-ranging experiences at the DI and beyond.

“Her experiences on the digital team and her ability to put together projects made her stand out. And, she has great grades,” Foley said. “Jami has an impressive portfolio of work and experience that she brought to the table.”

The Daily Iowan Publisher Jason Brummond highlighted Martin-Trainor’s thoughtful approach to her work over the past couple of years. The newsroom has seen a lot of growth digitally and through multimedia, which he credits to Martin-Trainor’s leadership.

“Jami is someone who is tremendously hard-working,” Brummond said. “She also has very strong communication skills and a good perception of people — she understands how to best interact with staff members.”

Martin said she is excited to pass the torch of leadership onto Martin-Trainor.

“She has so many fresh ideas that I think will benefit the newsroom,” Martin said. “She brings a positive attitude that will create a great culture in the newsroom.”

Within the past year, The Daily Iowan has made advances, including acquiring two other newspapers in Solon and Mount Vernon in January. Martin said the future will only be brighter under Martin-Trainor’s leadership.

“I’m just so excited and honored to be selected for this position,” Martin-Trainor said. “And I know I wouldn’t be here without the several people who came before me and helped guide me to where I am now. I’m endlessly grateful and endlessly excited for what’s to come.”