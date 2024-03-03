Iowa Poll finds majority of Iowans support Area Education Agencies

A new edition of The Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll found that the majority of Iowans support Iowa’s Area Education Agencies.

The poll comes as House lawmakers passed their proposal Thursday to overhaul the agencies and Senate lawmakers have yet to bring their proposal to floor debate.

The House passed their bill, 53-41, Thursday afternoon. The proposal differs from the proposal Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds laid out in her Condition of the State Address in January.

The new Iowa Poll, which polled 804 Iowans between Feb. 25-28, found that 56 percent of Iowa voters viewed AEAs favorably.

The poll signals that the governor’s flagship legislative priorities are not viewed favorably by Iowans, with only 20 percent viewing the agencies unfavorably and 24 percent not sure about their views on AEAs.