Iowa Poll finds majority of Iowans support Area Education Agencies

The Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll found that 56 percent of respondents think of Iowa’s Area Education Agencies favorably.
Byline photo of Liam Halawith
Liam Halawith, Politics Editor
March 3, 2024
State+representatives+stand+for+a+moment+of+silence+for+the+school+shooting+that+happened+in+Perry%2C+Iowa%2C+during+the+first+day+of+the+2024+Iowa+legislative+session+at+the+Iowa+State+Capitol+in+Des+Moines+on+Monday%2C+Jan.+8%2C+2024.+The+shooting+took+place+on+Jan.+4.
Ayrton Breckenridge
State representatives stand for a moment of silence for the school shooting that happened in Perry, Iowa, during the first day of the 2024 Iowa legislative session at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. The shooting took place on Jan. 4.

A new edition of The Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll found that the majority of Iowans support Iowa’s Area Education Agencies.

The poll comes as House lawmakers passed their proposal Thursday to overhaul the agencies and Senate lawmakers have yet to bring their proposal to floor debate.

The House passed their bill, 53-41, Thursday afternoon. The proposal differs from the proposal Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds laid out in her Condition of the State Address in January.

The new Iowa Poll, which polled 804 Iowans between Feb. 25-28, found that 56 percent of Iowa voters viewed AEAs favorably.

The poll signals that the governor’s flagship legislative priorities are not viewed favorably by Iowans, with only 20 percent viewing the agencies unfavorably and 24 percent not sure about their views on AEAs.
About the Contributors
Liam Halawith, Politics Editor
he/him/his
Liam Halawith is a third-year student at the University of Iowa studying Journalism and Mass Communication and minoring in Public Policy. Before his role as Politics Editor Liam was a politics reporter for the DI. Outside of the DI Liam has interned at the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Southeast Iowa Union. This is his second year working for the DI.
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
