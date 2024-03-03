Iowa Board of Regents to review potential UI parking permit and citation increases

After almost eight years, the University of Iowa’s Parking and Transportation Services is seeking to increase parking permits.

The UI is proposing to change faculty, staff, student, and commuter parking permits and citations pending Iowa Board of Regent approval. The rates would go into effect in August.

According to the regent agenda, rates would increase for all parking permits except for the Hawkeye Commuter lot by $2.30 for faculty and staff and $1.50 for students. The 2023-24 school year had the longest waiting list the UI Parking and Transportation Service has ever recorded.

Additionally, there would be an increase of $9 for all parking citations issued by the UI.

Debby Zumbach, UI associate vice president for business services and director of parking and transportation, said the department sees an average of 200 parking citations or violations in a week.

The proposed changes come after a need for the UI Parking and Transportation Services to expand parking on campus, cut ongoing expenses in the department, and meet specific quotas between bond issuer and bondholder.

“As we project out the next 10 years, we need to raise rates to ensure that we meet that qualification,” Zumbach said.

Of the existing permit holders, 13.4 percent in the Hawkeye Commuter Lot would see a rate decrease from $28 to $20, while 34 percent would see a $1 rate increase, Zumbach said.

The remaining 40 percent of permit holders would see a 5 percent rate increase in their issued parking permits.

“I think this is a fair and modest increase for everyone and I think we are in the best spot that we can be to have a rate increase,” Zumbach said.

Ella Boesen, a UI second-year student, has found the walkability of campus and the CAMBUS system a reason to not bring a car to campus.

“A lot of my friends have cars here on campus and I think [increasing parking permit rates] would be a bit frustrating for them since parking is already pretty expensive in the Iowa City area,” Boesen said.

Additionally, Zumbach said the purpose behind increasing parking citations is to deter employees from parking in patient spaces in UI hospital ramps one, two, and four.

Zumbach said many of the citations are received by employees who park in the hospital ramps, which are primarily designated for hospital patients.

“If you can use other modes of transportation, you won’t have to deal with an increase in cost, however, we understand that many need to bring their vehicles to campus,” Zumbach said.