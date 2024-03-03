DITV Sports: Clark Becomes NCAA All Time Scoring Leader, Upsets #2 Ohio State
Caitlin Clark becomes the all time scoring leader in college basketball in front of a sold out crowd agsint #2 Ohio State. Celebrities Travis Scott, Jake from State Farm, and others were in attendance.
AJ Reisetter is a sophomore sports reporter for DITV. At the University of Iowa he is majoring in Journalism and Mass Communications and minoring in Sports and Recreation Management. he loves reporting on every sport at Iowa but especially football, wrestling, and baseball.
David Consuelos is a senior at the University of Iowa. This is his second year at the Daily Iowan and he is studying Analytical Economics. he enjoys reporting on local businesses, events, and Hawkeye sports.