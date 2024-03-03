The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
DITV Sports: Clark Becomes NCAA All Time Scoring Leader, Upsets #2 Ohio State

Caitlin Clark becomes the all time scoring leader in college basketball in front of a sold out crowd agsint #2 Ohio State. Celebrities Travis Scott, Jake from State Farm, and others were in attendance.
Byline photo of Adam (AJ) Reistetter
Adam (AJ) Reistetter and David Consuelos
March 3, 2024
About the Contributors
Adam (AJ) Reistetter, DITV Reporter
AJ Reisetter is a sophomore sports reporter for DITV. At the University of Iowa he is majoring in Journalism and Mass Communications and minoring in Sports and Recreation Management. he loves reporting on every sport at Iowa but especially football, wrestling, and baseball.
David Consuelos, DITV Reporter
he/him/his
David Consuelos is a senior at the University of Iowa. This is his second year at the Daily Iowan and he is studying Analytical Economics. he enjoys reporting on local businesses, events, and Hawkeye sports.
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
