Press Box Banter: Iowa volleyball with Rosa Vesty
Iowa Republicans plan to reform Area Education Agencies passes House vote
Religious freedom bill on its way to governor's desk
Higher education overhaul passes Iowa House
DITV Sports: Caitlin Clark Declares for the WNBA Draft

Women’s basketball star Caitlin Clark declared for the WNBA Draft on Thursday, February 29th. Her impact on women’s sports is immeasurable and what she will do next could be bigger than just her.
Byline photo of Adam (AJ) Reistetter
Adam (AJ) Reistetter, DITV Digital Liaison
March 1, 2024
Adam (AJ) Reistetter, DITV Reporter
AJ Reisetter is a sophomore sports reporter for DITV. At the University of Iowa he is majoring in Journalism and Mass Communications and minoring in Sports and Recreation Management. he loves reporting on every sport at Iowa but especially football, wrestling, and baseball.
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
