'Meet Baby Olivia' could be coming to Iowa schools under Iowa House bill

The video, produced by an anti-abortion group, shows the development of vital organs in fetuses.
Byline photo of Liam Halawith
Liam Halawith, Politics Editor
February 28, 2024
Lawmakers+sit+in+the+house+chamber+during+the+first+day+of+the+2024+Iowa+legislative+session+at+the+Iowa+State+Capitol+in+Des+Moines+on+Monday%2C+Jan.+8%2C+2024.+
Ayrton Breckenridge
Lawmakers sit in the house chamber during the first day of the 2024 Iowa legislative session at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.

Under a bill passed in the Iowa House on Wednesday, sex education classrooms across the state could soon show a video, titled “Meet Baby Olivia,” on fetal development produced by the anti-abortion production company Live Action. 

The bill, House File 2617, would require sex education classes in seventh through 12th grade to teach fetal development and pregnancy. Similar bills have been introduced in Kentucky, Missouri, and West Virginia. The West Virginia Senate passed a bill similar to Iowa’s on Tuesday

The House voted to pass the bill out of the House, 58-35, on Wednesday with two Republicans — Reps. Chad Ingels, R-Randalia, and Tom Moore, R-Griswold — voting with all Democrats against the bill. 

While the bill does not require schools to show the “Meet Baby Olivia” video, critics say the video isn’t accurate. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists told the Associated Press the video aims to appeal to viewers’ emotions to push anti-abortion views. 

Republicans say the bill doesn’t require the Baby Olivia video, just a similar video, and it requires teachings on human development in “an approachable way.” 

“This is scientific information,” Rep. Anne Osmundson, R-Volga, said. “This is teaching basic biology to our children and it helps to answer one of life’s biggest questions.” 

Iowa House Democrats Leader Jennifer Konfrst, D-Windsor Heights, said the bill “pushes an agenda.” 

“I hear a lot about indoctrination outside of this building, but about our educators,” Konfrst said. “The producer of the Baby Olivia video says that it exists today to shift public opinion and it is dedicated to supporting a culture of life … This is indoctrination. This is putting content in the classroom to change students’ minds about a political issue.”
