The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Most of Iowa at risk of fire on Monday
Iowa men's wrestling hands Oklahoma State its first loss of season
Iowa unveils court logo honoring Caitlin Clark's record-breaking shot
Photos: No. 4 Iowa women's basketball vs. Illinois
No. 4 Iowa women’s basketball jumps by Illinois behind efficient effort on both ends of the floor
Advertisement

Iowa softball goes 2-2 over weekend in UNF/Jacksonville Tournament

The Hawkeyes beat Jacksonville twice and came up short in losses to Harvard and North Florida.
Trey Benson, Sports Reporter
February 26, 2024
Iowa+infielder+Grace+Banes+practices+during+Iowa+softball+media+day+at+Bob+Pearl+Field+on+Wednesday%2C+Feb.+7%2C+2024.+The+Iowa+softball+team+answered+questions+from+media+and+held+an+open+practice.
Isabella Tisdale
Iowa infielder Grace Banes practices during Iowa softball media day at Bob Pearl Field on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. The Iowa softball team answered questions from media and held an open practice.

The Iowa softball team found itself in Florida again this weekend, managing two wins against Jacksonville and losses to Harvard and North Florida. The Hawkeyes are now 6-5 on the year.

Game one vs. Jacksonville

First-year Devin Bowman started the Hawks by driving in Tory Bennett with an RBI single to the left side of the field. Iowa’s defense was looking quite strong until the bottom of the fourth inning when a play at home plate was overturned in favor of Jacksonville due to an obstruction call. 

The Dolphins scored a pair of runs in the fifth inning after a handful of Iowa miscues. Iowa responded accordingly in the sixth inning, putting up four runs on four hits. Fourth-year Grace Banes recorded two RBIs, while second-year Rylie Moss and first-year Jena Young were both credited with one RBI each. 

Second-year Jalen Adams went five innings on the bump and picked up her third win of the season, allowing three runs on seven hits. First-year pitcher Jaylee Ojo achieved her first career save, racking up a noticeable five strikeouts in just two innings of work. 

Game two vs. Jacksonville

Jacksonville scored the game’s first run in the bottom of the third inning off an RBI single. The Hawks responded in the top of the fourth with an RBI from Bennett, knotting the game at 1-1. 

In the fifth and sixth innings, both Jacksonville and Iowa tallied up a pair of hits each. Iowa ended the scoring drought in the seventh inning. Third-year Haley Downe put the Hawks in scoring position by laying down a sacrifice bunt in her first career at bat. First-year Soo-Jin Berry picked up an RBI single. Fourth-year Brylee Klosterman drove in two more runs with a sac-fly, scoring Young and Berry with an error from Jacksonville’s left fielder, to take a 4-1 lead.

Third-year Devyn Greer pitched 5.2 innings, allowing one run and earning a trio of strikeouts. Downe was credited with the win, going 1.1 innings and securing the comeback for the Hawks.

Iowa finished the game with seven hits and one error. 

“Coming away with two wins today is big, especially after having games rained out for our last three game days,” Iowa head coach Renee Gillispie told Hawkeye Sports. “I am proud of how the team stayed composed throughout the games when things weren’t necessarily going our way. A key thing is to make sure we control the things we can control within our circle and with that we will find success the rest of the season.”

Game three vs. Harvard

Ojo got the start against the Harvard Crimson and opened the game with three straight outs, including. two strikeouts. 

The Hawks were the first to strike by putting two runs on the board in the top of the third inning. Bowman hammered a triple to bring in Berry to take the early 1-0 lead. Klosterman followed with an RBI to bring in Bowman, but Iowa left three runners stranded to end the inning. 

Harvard responded that same inning with a two-run blast to tie the game. Hawkeye first-year Andrea Jaskowiak eventually came in to take over pitching duties with the bases loaded. The Crimson scored two more runs and took a 4-2 lead. 

Harvard added two more runs to their total in the fourth inning, causing Iowa to make yet another pitching change. This time, Downe came in and completed the game. Iowa allowed two more runs in the sixth on a Hawkeye error, making the final score, 8-2.

Game four vs. North Florida

Iowa and North Florida went scoreless through five innings of play. The Hawks got the first hit of the day with a double from Young. 

In the top of the sixth inning, Iowa had two runners reach base, and both runners were brought into scoring position from fourth-year Sammy Diaz’s sac bunt. Moss brought in Iowa’s lone run with an RBI single. 

UNF then scored six runs of its own, tallying four hits with help from two Iowa errors. The Hawkeyes finished the contest with six hits.

Iowa will be back in action on March 8 against CSU Bakersfield.
More to Discover
More in Softball
Iowa infielder Devin Bowman and outfielder Echo Mattiello high five after practice during Iowa softball media day at Bob Pearl Field on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. The Iowa softball team answered questions from media and held an open practice.
Iowa softball splits action in “The Spring Games,” looks to improve record in upcoming tournament
Iowa infielder Jena Young poses for a portrait during Iowa softball media day at Bob Pearl Field on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. The Iowa softball team answered questions from media and held an open practice.
Iowa softball’s Jena Young focused on maxing potential after stellar high school career
Iowa head coach Renee Gillispie poses for a portrait during Iowa softball media day at Bob Pearl Field on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. The Iowa softball team answered questions from media and held an open practice.
Iowa softball notebook | Hawkeyes look to build off last season’s success
More in Sports
Iowa gymnasts celebrate after Hannah Castillo finishes a floor routine during a gymnastics meet between No. 27. University of Iowa and No. 26 University of Nebraska at Xtream Arena on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. The Cornhuskers defeated the Hawkeyes, 196.5- 195.725.
Iowa women's gymnastics places fourth in Big Five Meet, second-year Karina Muñoz shines
Iowa head coach Tom Brands observes a men’s wrestling dual between No. 4 Iowa and Wisconsin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Badgers, 34-7.
Iowa men's wrestling hands Oklahoma State its first loss of season
Iowa infielder Raider Tello hits the ball during a baseball game between Iowa and Ohio State at Duane Banks Baseball Stadium on Friday, May 5, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Buckeyes, 16-9.
No. 18 Iowa baseball notebook | Bullpen problems doom Hawkeyes in three-straight losses
About the Contributor
Isabella Tisdale, Photojournalist
(she/her)
Isabella Tisdale is a photojournalist for The Daily Iowan and is a senior at West High school. In her free time, she stage manages for the theater program at West High. She plans to double major in political science and journalism.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in