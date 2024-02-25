The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

DITV Sports: Caitlin Clark Drops Triple-Double in Iowa’s Bounce Back vs Illinois

Caitlin Clark drops her 16th career triple-double and four Hawks drop double digits in a commanding bounce back win against the Illinois Fighting Illini
Byline photo of Adam (AJ) Reistetter
Adam (AJ) Reistetter, DITV Digital Liaison
February 25, 2024
About the Contributors
Adam (AJ) Reistetter, DITV Reporter
AJ Reisetter is a sophomore sports reporter for DITV. At the University of Iowa he is majoring in Journalism and Mass Communications and minoring in Sports and Recreation Management. he loves reporting on every sport at Iowa but especially football, wrestling, and baseball.
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
