The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Social media reacts to Mick Foley, Victor Oladipo attending Iowa women's basketball game at Indiana
Indiana women's basketball's 'tenacious' defense too much for Iowa, Caitlin Clark to overcome
Iowa Raptor Project reopens to public after fire kills four birds
Iowa falls, 86-69, to Indiana as Caitlin Clark scores four points in the second half
UI requests regent approval for new parking ramp, Stead Family Children’s Hospital improvements
Advertisement

Iowa softball splits action in “The Spring Games,” looks to improve record in upcoming tournament

The Hawkeyes are 4-3 overall.
Trey Benson, Sports Reporter
February 22, 2024
Iowa+infielder+Devin+Bowman+and+outfielder+Echo+Mattiello+high+five+after+practice+during+Iowa+softball+media+day+at+Bob+Pearl+Field+on+Wednesday%2C+Feb.+7%2C+2024.+The+Iowa+softball+team+answered+questions+from+media+and+held+an+open+practice.
Isabella Tisdale
Iowa infielder Devin Bowman and outfielder Echo Mattiello high five after practice during Iowa softball media day at Bob Pearl Field on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. The Iowa softball team answered questions from media and held an open practice.

Iowa softball split action last weekend, managing to get a 4-1 win against the Liberty Flames while dropping a game to Southern Illinois, 4-2. The Hawkeyes are now 4-3 overall.

In game one, Iowa found itself in a hole as Southern Illinois scored three runs in the second inning, taking advantage of three Hawkeye errors. Iowa would eventually gain some momentum in the fourth inning, as an RBI double off the bat of first-year Devin Bowman put the Hawkeyes on the board.

Immediately following Bowman’s RBI double, fourth-year Sammy Diaz managed to get a single and move into scoring position, eventually scoring Iowa’s lone run of the game. Iowa finished the game with four hits and four errors.

In game two against Liberty, Iowa jumped to an early 2-1 lead at the end of the first inning. First-year Soo-Jin Berry led this early spark with an RBI triple and was later batted in by fourth-year Brylee Klosterman.

Iowa added two more runs in the fifth inning from a pair of RBI singles. First-year Jena Young and Diaz were credited with RBI singles. Liberty responded in the fifth inning with one run, but it wasn’t enough to defeat the Hawkeyes, who won, 4-2. Iowa finished with eleven hits and two errors.

Two seemed to be the lucky number for second-year pitcher Jalen Adams. Throwing a complete game and picking up her second win of the season against the Liberty Flames, Adams managed to allow two runs on two hits, alongside two strikeouts.

The remaining games scheduled for Saturday and Sunday were canceled due to inclement weather. Iowa was set to face Kansas, Coastal Carolina, and University of California Riverside.

“We can play with anybody. Our first game was not the greatest against Southern Illinois … Just to show that we could compete and win against Liberty was huge,” Head coach Renee Gillispie said.

This weekend the Hawkeye softball team is off to Florida again for the University of North Florida/Jacksonville University Tournament.

In preparation for this weekend’s tournament, Gillispie’s game plan was very simple.

“Just playing our game. We cannot get ahead of ourselves or worry about the teams we are facing,” Gillispie said. “Just making sure we are clean in the way we play.”

Iowa is set to play the University of North Florida (6-3), Jacksonville University (3-7), and Harvard University (0-0).

With multiple freshmen seeing considerable playing time early in the season, Klosterman and Diaz reflected on the importance of their leadership roles.

“Helping them through the struggles, congratulating them on their successes, and being someone they can go to,” Klosterman said about the key to developing team success.

Gillispie, Diaz, and Klosterman made it very clear what the goal was for the team this year — a Big Ten Championship.

“I want that ring,” Diaz said.
More to Discover
More in Softball
Iowa infielder Jena Young poses for a portrait during Iowa softball media day at Bob Pearl Field on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. The Iowa softball team answered questions from media and held an open practice.
Iowa softball’s Jena Young focused on maxing potential after stellar high school career
Iowa head coach Renee Gillispie poses for a portrait during Iowa softball media day at Bob Pearl Field on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. The Iowa softball team answered questions from media and held an open practice.
Iowa softball notebook | Hawkeyes look to build off last season’s success
Iowa outfielder Tatianna Roman poses for a portrait during Iowa softball media day at Bob Pearl Field on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. The Iowa softball team answered questions from media and held an open practice.
Photos: 2024 Iowa women's softball media day
More in Sports
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark shoots the first shot of the game during a women’s basketball game between No. 4 Iowa and Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2024.
Iowa women’s basketball notebook | No. 4 Hawkeyes back on the road against No. 14 Indiana
Iowa’s Paige Magee reacts to the scoreboard after competing in the 60-meter hurdle during the Larry Wieczorek Invitational at the Hawkeye Indoor Track Facility in Iowa City on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. Magee set a new personal and school record of 8.00.
Iowa looks to rally around top talent at Big Ten Championships
University of Iowa jumper Daniela Martine Wamokpego jumps in the triple jump during the second day of the Larry Wieczorek invitational at the Hawkeye Indoor Track Facility on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. Wamokpego placed first overall in the triple jump premier.
First-year Iowa track and field jumper Daniela Wamokpego comes from France to make school history
About the Contributor
Isabella Tisdale, Photojournalist
(she/her)
Isabella Tisdale is a photojournalist for The Daily Iowan and is a senior at West High school. In her free time, she stage manages for the theater program at West High. She plans to double major in political science and journalism.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in