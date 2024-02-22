Iowa House names Feb. 22 ‘Caitlin Clark Day’

The Iowa House is feeling the Caitlin Clark fever.

On Thursday, the Iowa House unanimously voted to designate Feb. 22 as “Caitlin Clark Day” in honor of the West Des Moines player’s record-breaking game last Thursday.

Clark broke the NCAA’s Division I all-time women’s basketball scoring record during the Iowa women’s basketball game against Michigan on Feb. 15 and broke an in-house record for the most points scored in Carver-Hawkeye Arena during a game.

House Resolution 110 looks to honor these records, along with the many other achievements Clark has accomplished in her tenure at the University of Iowa. Those records include:

The most points in a season at 1,055

Most assists in a season at 327

Becoming the first player in NCAA history to have more than 3,000 career points and 1,000 assists

The resolution also congratulates the Iowa women’s basketball team on its two Big Ten Championships and its runner-up status at the 2023 National Championship.

“Whereas, her remarkable display of athletic talent has brought nationwide attention to women’s basketball, as evidenced by the sold-out arenas and record-breaking television viewership whenever she plays,” the resolution said. “Whereas, Caitlin Clark’s extraordinary journey with the Hawkeyes has helped advance women’s sports throughout the world.”