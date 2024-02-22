The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Iowa House names Feb. 22 ‘Caitlin Clark Day’

Last Thursday she broke records and became the NCAA Division I all-time women’s basketball leading scorer.
Byline photo of Liam Halawith
Liam Halawith, Politics Editor
February 22, 2024
Iowa+guard+Caitlin+Clark+celebrates+a+win+during+a+women%E2%80%99s+basketball+game+between+No.+3+Iowa+and+Maryland+at+a+sold-out+Xfinity+Center+in+College+Park%2C+Md.%2C+on+Saturday%2C+Feb.+3%2C+2024.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Terrapins%2C+93-85.
Grace Smith
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark celebrates a win during a women’s basketball game between No. 3 Iowa and Maryland at a sold-out Xfinity Center in College Park, Md., on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Terrapins, 93-85.

The Iowa House is feeling the Caitlin Clark fever. 

On Thursday, the Iowa House unanimously voted to designate Feb. 22 as “Caitlin Clark Day” in honor of the West Des Moines player’s record-breaking game last Thursday. 

Clark broke the NCAA’s Division I all-time women’s basketball scoring record during the Iowa women’s basketball game against Michigan on Feb. 15 and broke an in-house record for the most points scored in Carver-Hawkeye Arena during a game.   

House Resolution 110 looks to honor these records, along with the many other achievements Clark has accomplished in her tenure at the University of Iowa. Those records include: 

  • The most points in a season at 1,055 
  • Most assists in a season at 327
  • Becoming the first player in NCAA history to have more than 3,000 career points and 1,000 assists

The resolution also congratulates the Iowa women’s basketball team on its two Big Ten Championships and its runner-up status at the 2023 National Championship. 

“Whereas, her remarkable display of athletic talent has brought nationwide attention to women’s basketball, as evidenced by the sold-out arenas and record-breaking television viewership whenever she plays,” the resolution said. “Whereas, Caitlin Clark’s extraordinary journey with the Hawkeyes has helped advance women’s sports throughout the world.”

About the Contributors
Liam Halawith, Politics Editor
he/him/his
Liam Halawith is a third-year student at the University of Iowa studying Journalism and Mass Communication and minoring in Public Policy. Before his role as Politics Editor Liam was a politics reporter for the DI. Outside of the DI Liam has interned at the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Southeast Iowa Union. This is his second year working for the DI.
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
