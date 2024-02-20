The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Three takeaways: Strong offense propels Iowa baseball to victory over Loras
Iowa again ranks second for highest, fastest-growing number of cancer cases in US
Iowa men's basketball holds onto halftime lead, defies foul trouble to take down Michigan State
Politics Notebook | Iowa Senate Republicans approve ‘religious freedom’ bill
Junior High students learn service work through Home Depot desk-building project
Advertisement

Three takeaways: Strong offense propels Iowa baseball to victory over Loras

The Hawkeyes scored early and often, and solid pitching carried them to a 20-6 victory.
Byline photo of Brad Schultz
Brad Schultz, Sports Reporter
February 20, 2024
Iowa+baseball+players+celebrate+after+Iowa+third+baseman+Raider+Tello+scores+a+home+run+for+Iowa+during+a+baseball+game+between+No.+18+Iowa+and+Loras+College+at+Duane+Banks+Field+on+Tuesday%2C+Feb.+20%2C+2024.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Duhawks%2C+20-6.
Isabella Tisdale
Iowa baseball players celebrate after Iowa third baseman Raider Tello scores a home run for Iowa during a baseball game between No. 18 Iowa and Loras College at Duane Banks Field on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Duhawks, 20-6.

The Iowa baseball team earned a dominating 20-6 victory over the Loras Duhawks on Tuesday. The game was the earliest home opener in Hawkeye program history, as the unusually warm Iowa weather allowed for the game to be scheduled last week. 

Though the Duhawks appeared in the Division III regionals and won the American Rivers Conference tournament a season ago, they were no match for the high-powered Hawkeyes, who are favorites to win the Big Ten and return to the postseason for the second straight year.

Here are three takeaways from Iowa’s blowout win: 

Cadieux-Lanoue in control

Iowa’s weekend starting pitching rotation is regarded as one of the nation’s best, but midweek games offer plenty of chances for the younger arms on the roster. 

Enter first-year Elliot Cadieux-Lanoue. 

Hailing from Saint-Pie, Quebec, the southpaw comes to Iowa City after a successful high school career that saw him earn all-conference honors in 2022. 

In his first collegiate appearance, Cadieux-Lanoue threw two scoreless innings, allowing only one hit against the seven batters he faced. Though his workload was limited on Tuesday due to the Iowa offense jumping out to a 10-run advantage, Cadieux-Lanoue was efficient with his pitches and proved that he can play a big role as the season continues. 

“He’s definitely more mature than his age,” Iowa head coach Rick Heller said of the first-year pitcher. 

Bats were hot early and often

Right from the opening pitch, Iowa was determined to get off to a fast start after a tough loss against Lehigh two days ago. 

The Hawkeyes did just that.

Fourth-year Raider Tello got the party started with a long two-run homer to left field to put the Hawkeyes up 2-0, and it was a sign of things to come. 

Iowa blew the game open with 10 runs in the second inning, aided by four RBI doubles from Michael Seegers, Sam Petersen, Reese Moore, and Ben Wilmes. If that wasn’t enough damage, Davis Cop and Gable Mitchell tacked on additional RBI singles to essentially put the game away. 

From there, the Hawkeye offense continued the onslaught with a fourth-inning grand slam from Kyle Huckstorf. Through the season’s first three games, Huckstorf has averaged a measly .182 at the plate. 

“I made some adjustments with my swing from Sunday, and it’s been feeling really good,” Huckstorf said. 

After Huckstorf’s dinger, the Hawkeyes’ lead ballooned to 14-0, and they were able to put the game on cruise control after that. 

“This will definitely help build our confidence into the weekend,” Petersen added.  

Following the loss on Sunday, Heller is thrilled with his squad’s firepower from the plate. 

“We had great energy, and the guys that you’d hope would get hits got hits. I was really pleased,” Heller said. “They were also super disciplined and weren’t chasing anything out of the strike zone.”

Bullpen holds strong 

Despite their lofty 44-16 record a season ago, Iowa’s bullpen seemed to be its downfall. They would often struggle to hold leads, especially in the NCAA Tournament, where blown leads against Indiana State ultimately cost them a regional championship. 

It’s still too early to determine how good the bullpen will be this season, but they certainly did their job against Loras. The offense scoring 20 runs helps, but the Hawkeyes allowed only three earned runs, most of which came in the later innings. 

Chas Wheatley, Jack Young, and Brant Hogue turned in solid performances on the slab against Loras, each allowing zero runs over an inning of work. 

“Our guys approached it the way we would expect them to and go out and play hard,” Heller said.  
More to Discover
More in Baseball
Iowa baseball players celebrate after Iowa third baseman Raider Tello scores a home run for Iowa during a baseball game between No. 18 Iowa and Loras College at Duane Banks Field on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Duhawks, 20-6.
Photos: No. 18 Iowa baseball vs. Loras College
Iowa utility player Sam Peterson celebrating after hitting a home run during a baseball game between Iowa and Ohio State at Duane Banks Baseball Stadium on Friday, May 5, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Buckeyes 16-9.
Point/Counterpoint | How many games will Iowa baseball win this season?
Iowa pitcher Brody Brecht throws a pitch during the second baseball game of a doubleheader between Iowa and Illinois at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Brecht struck out two Illini in one inning. The Fighting Illini defeated the Hawkeyes in 13 innings, 7-5.
Iowa baseball unfazed by preseason expectations
More in Latest News
College of Public Health is seen in Iowa City on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.
Iowa again ranks second for highest, fastest-growing number of cancer cases in US
Iowa forward Payton Sandfort and Iowa forward Owen Freeman high five during game one of the Hy-Vee Hawkeye Showcase between Iowa men’s basketball and Florida A&M at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Rattlers 88-52.
Iowa men's basketball holds onto halftime lead, defies foul trouble to take down Michigan State
Speaker of the House, Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, looks over documents during the first day of the 2024 Iowa legislative session at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. Grassley has been in the house since 2007.
Politics Notebook | Iowa Senate Republicans approve ‘religious freedom’ bill
More in Sports
Iowa’s Jordan Johnson throws a shot-put during the Hawkeye Invitational at the University of Iowa Recreation Building in Iowa City on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Johnson’s best throw went 17.46 meters. The Hawkeye Invitational hosted Ball State, Bradley, Indian Hills, Iowa, Iowa Central, Missouri, Northern Iowa, Western Illinois, Wis.-River Falls, and unattached individuals.
Q&A | Get to know Iowa thrower Jordan Johnson
Iowa’s No. 1 141-pound Real Woods wrestles Purdue’s No. 32 Greyson Clark during a wrestling dual between No. 3 Iowa and Purdue at Carver-Hawkeye Area on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Boilermakers, 34-6. Woods defeated Clark by major decision, 8-0.
Iowa men’s wrestler Real Woods keeping calm approach amid struggles
Iowa guard Kate Martin prepares to shoot the ball during a women’s basketball game between No. 4 Iowa and Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wolverines, 106-89. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Daily Iowan)
'She's our leader:' How Kate Martin is the heart and soul of the Iowa women's basketball team
About the Contributors
Brad Schultz, Sports Reporter
(he/him/his)
Brad Schultz is a sophomore at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communication with a minor in Sports Studies. This is first year working as a sports reporter and he has a deep passion and love for sports. Outside of the Daily Iowan, Brad is a contributor for Saturday Blitz, a college football site, with his content primarily covering Iowa and the Big Ten.
Isabella Tisdale, Photojournalist
(she/her)
Isabella Tisdale is a photojournalist for The Daily Iowan and is a senior at West High school. In her free time, she stage manages for the theater program at West High. She plans to double major in political science and journalism.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in