Iowa men’s wrestling closes out home slate against Wisconsin

The Iowa men’s wrestling squad will close out its home slate against Wisconsin on Sunday. The dual will start at 1 p.m. and be broadcast on Big Ten Network. After the meet, 15 Hawkeye seniors, including one manager and 14 student-athletes, will be honored.

The Hawkeyes are 10-2 this season, losing their last two duals against Michigan and Penn State. Iowa has won the last 11 meetings against Wisconsin and 42 of the last 43.

A few notable changes on the probable bout sheet include redshirt freshman Joey Cruz slotting in at 125 and true freshman Gabe Arnold at 184. Cruz is 7-5 this season. Arnold has wrestled in three competition dates so far and can wrestle in two more before burning his redshirt.

Probable lineup

125 POUNDS: No. 3 Eric Barnett (WI) over Joey Cruz (IA) via major decision

Period 1: Cruz gets ahold of Barnett’s leg and tries to kick the other from underneath him, but the scramble ends with a potential danger call. Barnett scores a takedown in the final seconds of the period.

Period 2: Barnett starts down and escapes to go up, 4-0.

Period 3: Three-point takedown for Barnett about 30 seconds into the period, and the Badger rides Cruz out the rest of the way. Barnett wins, 8-0, with 1:27 of riding time.

Wisconsin 4, Iowa 0

133 POUNDS: Brody Teske (IA) over Nicolar Rivera (WI) via tech fall

Period 1: Teske comes out aggressive with a three-point takedown. Teske thinks about letting Rivera up, but moves quick and puts the Badger on his back for four near-fall points. Two more takedowns give Teske a comfortable 13-2 lead after the first three minutes.

Period 2: Rivera starts down and escapes in about 30 seconds. Teske with another takedown, and he lets Rivera escape. Teske ends the match with a takedown. He wins, 19-4, with over two minutes of riding time to give the Hawkeyes their first lead.

Iowa 5, Wisconsin 4

141 POUNDS: No. 2 Real Woods (IA) vs. Felix Lettini (WI)

149 POUNDS: No. 8 Caleb Rathjen (IA) vs. No. 19 Joseph Zargo or Julian George (WI)

157 POUNDS: No. 5 Jared Franek (IA) vs. Luke Melcher (WI)

165 POUNDS: No. 7 Michael Caliendo (IA) vs No. 5 Dean Hamiti (WI)

174 POUNDS: No. 7 Patrick Kennedy (IA) vs. No. 12 Max Maylor or Cale Anderson (WI)

184 POUNDS: Gabe Arnold (IA) vs. No. 16 Shane Liegel or Luke Condon (WI)

197 POUNDS: No. 11 Zach Glazier (IA) vs. Josh Otto (WI)

HEAVYWEIGHT: No. 29 Bradley Hill (IA) vs. Gannon Rosenfeld (WI)

Hill is 1-2 all-time against Rosenfeld.