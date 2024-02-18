The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Iowa men’s wrestling closes out home slate against Wisconsin

The No. 4 Hawkeyes will face the Badgers at 1 p.m. Sunday. Seniors will be honored after the dual meet.
Byline photo of Kenna Roering
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
February 18, 2024
Iowa%E2%80%99s+174-pound+Gabe+Arnold+walks+onto+the+mat+during+a+men%E2%80%99s+wrestling+dual+between+No.+3+Iowa+and+No.+16+Oregon+State+at+Carver-Hawkeye+Arena+on+Sunday%2C+Nov.+19%2C+2023.+Arnold%2C+a+true+freshman%2C+made+his+Carver+debut.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Beavers%2C+25-11.
Ayrton Breckenridge
Iowa’s 174-pound Gabe Arnold walks onto the mat during a men’s wrestling dual between No. 3 Iowa and No. 16 Oregon State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. Arnold, a true freshman, made his Carver debut. The Hawkeyes defeated the Beavers, 25-11.

The Iowa men’s wrestling squad will close out its home slate against Wisconsin on Sunday. The dual will start at 1 p.m. and be broadcast on Big Ten Network. After the meet, 15 Hawkeye seniors, including one manager and 14 student-athletes, will be honored.

The Hawkeyes are 10-2 this season, losing their last two duals against Michigan and Penn State. Iowa has won the last 11 meetings against Wisconsin and 42 of the last 43.

A few notable changes on the probable bout sheet include redshirt freshman Joey Cruz slotting in at 125 and true freshman Gabe Arnold at 184. Cruz is 7-5 this season. Arnold has wrestled in three competition dates so far and can wrestle in two more before burning his redshirt.

Probable lineup

125 POUNDS: No. 3 Eric Barnett (WI) over Joey Cruz (IA) via major decision

Period 1: Cruz gets ahold of Barnett’s leg and tries to kick the other from underneath him, but the scramble ends with a potential danger call. Barnett scores a takedown in the final seconds of the period.

Period 2: Barnett starts down and escapes to go up, 4-0.

Period 3: Three-point takedown for Barnett about 30 seconds into the period, and the Badger rides Cruz out the rest of the way. Barnett wins, 8-0, with 1:27 of riding time.

Wisconsin 4, Iowa 0

133 POUNDS: Brody Teske (IA) over Nicolar Rivera (WI) via tech fall

Period 1: Teske comes out aggressive with a three-point takedown. Teske thinks about letting Rivera up, but moves quick and puts the Badger on his back for four near-fall points. Two more takedowns give Teske a comfortable 13-2 lead after the first three minutes.

Period 2: Rivera starts down and escapes in about 30 seconds. Teske with another takedown, and he lets Rivera escape. Teske ends the match with a takedown. He wins, 19-4, with over two minutes of riding time to give the Hawkeyes their first lead.

Iowa 5, Wisconsin 4

141 POUNDS: No. 2 Real Woods (IA) vs. Felix Lettini (WI)

149 POUNDS: No. 8 Caleb Rathjen (IA) vs. No. 19 Joseph Zargo or Julian George (WI)

157 POUNDS: No. 5 Jared Franek (IA) vs. Luke Melcher (WI)

165 POUNDS: No. 7 Michael Caliendo (IA) vs No. 5 Dean Hamiti (WI)

174 POUNDS: No. 7 Patrick Kennedy (IA) vs. No. 12 Max Maylor or Cale Anderson (WI)

184 POUNDS: Gabe Arnold (IA) vs. No. 16 Shane Liegel or Luke Condon (WI)

197 POUNDS: No. 11 Zach Glazier (IA) vs. Josh Otto (WI)

HEAVYWEIGHT: No. 29 Bradley Hill (IA) vs. Gannon Rosenfeld (WI)

Hill is 1-2 all-time against Rosenfeld.
About the Contributors
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
she/her/hers
Kenna Roering is The Daily Iowan's sports editor. She is a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism with a minor in sports and recreation management. Kenna previously worked as a sports reporter for men's wrestling and volleyball and was the summer sports editor in 2023. This is her second year with the DI.
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
