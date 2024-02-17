DITV Sports: Iowa Men’s Basketball Upsets #20 Ranked Wisconsin Badgers in Front of Sell-Out Crowd

In a rivalry matchup at Carver Hawkeye Arena, the Iowa Hawkeyes were able to upset their rival the Wisconsin Badgers. On the backs of freshmen and a senior hero, DITV’s Johnny Valtman and Elise Gan have more on the Hawkeyes big win.

0