From an early benching to late-game heroics, Iowa's Tony Perkins put on a show for the sold-out home crowd
Iowa men’s basketball defeats Wisconsin in overtime thriller as Tony Perkins delivers late
Iowa women's gymnastics falls to No. 13 Ohio State, posts season-best on floor
Iowa men's basketball notebook | Hawkeyes react to sold-out crowd against Wisconsin and Caitlin Clark's history
Photos: Iowa women's basketball vs. Michigan
DITV Sports: Iowa Men’s Basketball Upsets #20 Ranked Wisconsin Badgers in Front of Sell-Out Crowd

In a rivalry matchup at Carver Hawkeye Arena, the Iowa Hawkeyes were able to upset their rival the Wisconsin Badgers. On the backs of freshmen and a senior hero, DITV’s Johnny Valtman and Elise Gan have more on the Hawkeyes big win.
Byline photo of Johnny Valtman
Johnny Valtman and Elise Gan
February 17, 2024
DITV Sports: Iowa City Reacts to Caitlin Clark Breaking the Record
DITV Sports: Theo Von, Coby White Headline Sellout Crowd for Caitlin Clarks Record Breaking Night
DITV Sports: Sandforts Continue the Tradition of Brother Duos on the Mens Basketball Team
DITV Sports: Meet the Hawkeye - Sterling Dias
About the Contributor
Johnny Valtman, DITV Assistant News Director
he/him
Johnny Valtman is a 2nd year student at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and mass communication and minoring in sports studies. he works as a dual sports and news TV reporter, producer, and as DITV's Assistant News Director.
