DITV Sports: Sandforts Continue the Tradition of Brother Duos on the Men’s Basketball Team
The Sandfort brothers, born and raised in Iowa, have gotten back into the groove of playing with one another after 2 years without it. Both as forwards on the team, they compete closely but push each other to be better each game. Their bond has shown what Hawkeye athletics values the most, family.
Samantha Bielema is a news reporter for DITV. She is a Junior in the school of Mass Communication and Journalism with a certificate in sports studies. This will be her first year in DITV after some time in print.