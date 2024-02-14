The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
DITV Sports: Sandforts Continue the Tradition of Brother Duos on the Men’s Basketball Team

The Sandfort brothers, born and raised in Iowa, have gotten back into the groove of playing with one another after 2 years without it. Both as forwards on the team, they compete closely but push each other to be better each game. Their bond has shown what Hawkeye athletics values the most, family.
Byline photo of Samantha Bielema
Byline photo of Sarah Galla
Samantha Bielema and Sarah Galla
February 14, 2024
About the Contributors
Samantha Bielema, DITV Reporter
Samantha Bielema is a news reporter for DITV. She is a Junior in the school of Mass Communication and Journalism with a certificate in sports studies. This will be her first year in DITV after some time in print.
Sarah Galla, DITV Reporter
she/her/hers
Sarah Galla is a rising juinior majoring in journalism. she currently is in her third year as a sports reporter for DITV and loves covering a variety of sports.
