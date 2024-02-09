Live updates | Iowa men’s wrestling hosts top-ranked Penn State

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The dual meet will start at 8 p.m. on Friday.
Byline photo of Kenna Roering
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
February 9, 2024
Head+Coach+Tom+Brands+and+Assistant+Coaches+Ryan+Morningstar+and+Bobby+Telford+coach+from+the+sidelines+during+a+dual+between+Iowa%E2%80%99s+133-pound+Cullen+Shchriever+and+Columbia%E2%80%99s+125-pound+Nick+Babin+at+Carver-Hawkeye+Arena+in+Iowa+City+on+Friday%2C+Dec.+8%2C+2023.
Sara Stumpff
Head Coach Tom Brands and Assistant Coaches Ryan Morningstar and Bobby Telford coach from the sidelines during a dual between Iowa’s 133-pound Cullen Shchriever and Columbia’s 125-pound Nick Babin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.

The Iowa men’s wrestling team will face top-ranked Penn State on Friday at 8 p.m. inside a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The dual meet will be televised on Big Ten Network.

The Hawkeyes come into Friday’s dual fresh off their first loss this season — and it was an ugly loss. Last week, Michigan dismantled Iowa, 24-11, and the Hawkeyes didn’t score a takedown in the first five matches.

On the other hand, Penn State is coming off a 28-9 victory over Ohio State to improve to 8-0. The Hawkeyes lead the all-time series against the Nittany Lions, 28-12-2.

Check back for updates. 

Probable lineups

All rankings via InterMat.

125 pounds: No. 7 Drake Ayala (UI) over No. 2 Braeden Davis (PSU) via decision 

Period 1: Ayala gets on the board first with a takedown, and Davis immediately escapes. Ayala leads, 3-1, after the first three minutes.

Period 2: Ayala starts down and escapes in 28 seconds. No other action. Ayala leads, 4-1.

Period 3: Davis escapes. Ayala holds on for the upset, winning 4-2.

Iowa 3, Penn State 0

133 pounds: No. 6 Aaron Nagao (PSU) over No. 20 Cullan Schriever (UI) via major decision 

Period 1: Nagao scores a three-point takedown in the first minute. Nagao rides Schriever the rest of the period.

Period 2: Nagao starts down and escapes quickly for the only action of the period. Schriever trails, 4-0.

Period 3: Nagao with another takedown. Nagao earns a three-point near fall in the final 30 seconds. Nagao wins, 11-0

Penn State 4, Iowa 3

141 pounds: No. 1 Beau Bartlett (PSU) over No. 2 Real Woods (UI) via decision 

Woods is 1-0 all-time against Bartlett, winning 4-1 last season.

Period 1: After lots of hand fighting, Bartlett scores the first points of the bout with a takedown. Woods escapes after 40 seconds. Bartlett leads, 3-1.

Period 2: Woods starts down and escapes in 18 seconds. Bartlett called for stalling. Woods trails, 3-2.

Period 3: Bartlett escapes in about 30 seconds. Bartlett scores a takedown in the final 10 seconds to win, 7-2.

Penn State 7, Iowa 3

149 pounds: No. 12 Caleb Rathjen (UI) vs No. 10 Tyler Kasak (PSU)

Period 1: Rathjen scores a three-point takedown in the final 20 seconds, getting the crowd back on their feet.

Period 2: Kasak escapes in 21 seconds. Rathjen earns another three-point takedown, and Kasak escapes right before the pair goes out of bounds. Rathjen leads, 6-2.

Period 3: Rathjen escapes and gets taken down seconds later. Rathjen escapes to lead, 8-5.

157 pounds: No. 5 Jared Franek (UI) vs No. 1 Levi Haines (PSU)

165 pounds: No. 6 Michael Caliendo (UI) vs No. 7 Mitchell Mesenbrink (PSU)

175 pounds: No. 7 Patrick Kennedy (UI) vs No. 1 Carter Starocci (PSU)

184 pounds: Aiden Riggins (UI) vs No. 6 Bernie Truax (PSU)

197 pounds: Zach Glazier (UI) vs No. 1 Aaron Brooks (PSU)

Heavyweight: Ben Kueter OR No. 29 Bradley Hill (UI) vs No. 1 Greg Kerkvliet
