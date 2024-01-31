Iowa Board of Regents seek student feedback on free speech in survey

The Iowa Board of Regents is asking students from Iowa’s three public universities to take a survey to gauge how students and faculty feel about free speech issues.

The regents sent the email to University of Iowa students Wednesday containing questions about students’ identity and their comfort level in expressing different opinions on campus.

The survey also asked students and faculty to identify how they feel the UI has done at making people feel comfortable about voicing their opinions.

Before the survey went out, UI President Barbara Wilson sent an email Monday to UI students and staff notifying them of the survey which closes on March 1.

“It will help our own administration, our campus, and the Board of Regents to learn more about how faculty, staff, and students feel about these issues,” Wilson said.

Over a third of students at the three public universities completed the First Amendment training in the spring semester of 2022. Thirty-five percent of students and 57 percent of faculty and staff completed the training at the UI.

The UI had the lowest rate of participation of the three schools.