Protesters joined together at the University of Iowa Pentacrest on Friday to protest the Israel-Hamas war, voicing their support for Palestine.

Iowans for Palestine were joined by community members and a City High School walkout, who voiced frustration and anger over the Jan. 18 Iowa House of Representatives resolution that supports Israel and condemns Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack. Over 50 individuals yelled chants and marched downtown during the protest.