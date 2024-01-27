The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa men’s basketball wins, 88-78, over Michigan thanks to a red-hot second half-performance
Iowa track and field athlete Kalen Walker improves his own 60-meter school record
No. 5 Iowa women's basketball records 15th double-digit win of season despite slow start against Nebraska
No. 5 Iowa women’s basketball awakens late for bounce-back win over Nebraska
Photos: No. 5 Iowa women’s basketball vs. Nebraska
Advertisement

Iowa track and field athlete Kalen Walker improves his own 60-meter school record

Walker closed out the Black and Gold Invitational on top.
Byline photo of Mia Boulton
Mia Boulton, Sports Reporter
January 27, 2024
Iowa%E2%80%99s+Kalen+Walker+smiles+after+setting+a+meet+and+personal+record+time+of+6.59+in+the+men%E2%80%99s+60-meter+dash+during+the+Jimmy+Grand+Alumni+Invitational+at+the+Hawkeye+Indoor+Track+Facility+on+Saturday%2C+Dec.+9%2C+2023.+The+Hawkeyes+hosted+Western+Illinois+and+Wisconsin%2C+competing+in+events+including+the+pentathlon%2C+weight+throwing%2C+field+events%2C+and+various+running+events+at+the+indoor+track.
Grace Smith
Iowa’s Kalen Walker smiles after setting a meet and personal record time of 6.59 in the men’s 60-meter dash during the Jimmy Grand Alumni Invitational at the Hawkeye Indoor Track Facility on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. The Hawkeyes hosted Western Illinois and Wisconsin, competing in events including the pentathlon, weight throwing, field events, and various running events at the indoor track.

Fourth-year sprinter Kalen Walker closed out Iowa’s last home meet of the month with a bang. Walker broke his previous 60-meter school record with a time of 6.58. His race earned him a new personal best and meet title. 

“He’s a showman,” Iowa Director of Track and Field Joey Woody told Hawkeye Sports. “[Walker] is running well, and he was able to get the crowd into it. He executed a number of things well today.”

In the same race, third-year Kaleba Jack ran a personal-best time of 6.96.

Fourth-year hurdler Grant Conway set a new best in the 60-meter hurdles. Conway clocked in at 7.68 and took first place in the event. 

“It was impressive for [Conway] to open up with a massive PR, especially a national qualifying-type mark like that,” Woody told Hawkeye Sports. “He’s had to battle through some injuries, so to see him succeed and be confident right now is great. Grant has trusted the process the entire way.”

Third-year Lauren McMahon was the only member of the mid-distance squad to set a new personal record on Saturday. McMahon’s race of 2:23.76 earned her a seventh-place finish in the 800-meter race.  

The distance squad found success of their own with two personal records. In the mile, second-year Hayden Kuhn ran a 4:14.02 and placed ninth. In the women’s 3000-meter race, third-year Kaitlin Knape bettered her best, clocking in at 11:10.65. 

Up next

The track and field program will part ways and travel across the country next week. Athletes will compete in the New Mexico Collegiate Classic in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the Meyo Invitational in South Bend, Indiana, and the Iowa State Classic in Ames, Iowa. 
More to Discover
More in Latest News
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark and Iowa guard Kate Martin celebrate a win during a women’s basketball game between No. 5 Iowa and Nebraska in a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cornhuskers, 92-73.
No. 5 Iowa women's basketball records 15th double-digit win of season despite slow start against Nebraska
Iowa celebrates a 3-pointer during a women’s basketball game between No. 5 Iowa and Nebraska in a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cornhuskers, 92-73.
No. 5 Iowa women’s basketball awakens late for bounce-back win over Nebraska
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark and Iowa guard Kate Martin celebrate a win during a women’s basketball game between No. 5 Iowa and Nebraska in a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cornhuskers, 92-73.
Photos: No. 5 Iowa women’s basketball vs. Nebraska
More in Sports
Iowa all-around gymnast Emily Erb competes on floor during a gymnastics meet between No. 20 Iowa and No. 41 Southern Utah at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Thunderbirds, 195.800 to 195.425. Erb scored 9.850 on her floor routine, placing fifth in the meet.
Iowa gymnastics squeezes by Southern Utah, 195.800-195.425
Iowa fans cheer for a t-shirt during a gymnastics meet between No. 20 Iowa and No. 41 Southern Utah at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Thunderbirds 195.800 to 195.425. 3,105 attendees came to watch the matchup. (Isabella Tisdale/The Daily Iowan)
Photos: Iowa gymnastics vs. Southern Utah
Iowa’s Jamie Kofron holds her release during the Jimmy Grant Invitational track meet at the Hawkeye Tennis and Recreation Complex in Iowa City on Saturday December 10th, 2022. Kofron placed seventh with a furthest throw at a distance of 14.34m during the indoor shot-put event.
Jamie Kofron rises to third in school history at Black and Gold Invitational
More in Track and Field
Iowa’s Maud Zeffou-Poaty jumps in the long jump during the Jimmy Grant Alumni Invitational at the Hawkeye Indoor Track Facility on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. The Hawkeyes hosted Western Illinois and Wisconsin, competing in events including the pentathlon, weight throwing, field events, and various running events at the indoor track. Zeffou-Poaty placed second with a jump of 5.75 meters.
First-year long jumper Maud Zeffou-Poaty takes a 4,000-mile leap of faith
Iowa’s Paige Magee competes in the 60-meter hurdle during the Larry Wieczorek Invitational at the Hawkeye Indoor Track Facility in Iowa City on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. Magee set a new personal and school record of 8.00.
Iowa track and field athlete Paige Magee closes out another home competition with school record
Iowa’s Paige Magee reacts to the scoreboard after competing in the 60-meter hurdle during the Larry Wieczorek Invitational at the Hawkeye Indoor Track Facility in Iowa City on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. Magee set a new personal and school record of 8.00.
Photos: 2024 Larry Wieczorek Invitational & Multi Day 2
About the Contributors
Mia Boulton, Sports Reporter
she/her/hers
Mia Boulton is a freshman at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism & Mass Communication, as well as exploring a possible double major in Sports Media. She works at the Daily Iowan as a sports reporter. Outside of the Daily Iowan, Mia has been a photographer for her hometown newspaper, The Record.
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in