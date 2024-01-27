Iowa track and field athlete Kalen Walker improves his own 60-meter school record

Fourth-year sprinter Kalen Walker closed out Iowa’s last home meet of the month with a bang. Walker broke his previous 60-meter school record with a time of 6.58. His race earned him a new personal best and meet title.

“He’s a showman,” Iowa Director of Track and Field Joey Woody told Hawkeye Sports. “[Walker] is running well, and he was able to get the crowd into it. He executed a number of things well today.”

In the same race, third-year Kaleba Jack ran a personal-best time of 6.96.

Fourth-year hurdler Grant Conway set a new best in the 60-meter hurdles. Conway clocked in at 7.68 and took first place in the event.

“It was impressive for [Conway] to open up with a massive PR, especially a national qualifying-type mark like that,” Woody told Hawkeye Sports. “He’s had to battle through some injuries, so to see him succeed and be confident right now is great. Grant has trusted the process the entire way.”

Third-year Lauren McMahon was the only member of the mid-distance squad to set a new personal record on Saturday. McMahon’s race of 2:23.76 earned her a seventh-place finish in the 800-meter race.

The distance squad found success of their own with two personal records. In the mile, second-year Hayden Kuhn ran a 4:14.02 and placed ninth. In the women’s 3000-meter race, third-year Kaitlin Knape bettered her best, clocking in at 11:10.65.

Up next

The track and field program will part ways and travel across the country next week. Athletes will compete in the New Mexico Collegiate Classic in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the Meyo Invitational in South Bend, Indiana, and the Iowa State Classic in Ames, Iowa.