Iowa men’s basketball wins, 88-78, over Michigan thanks to a red-hot second half-performance

The Hawkeyes earned their fourth conference win behind 20-plus point totals from Payton Sandfort and Tony Perkins.
Brad Schultz, Sports Reporter
January 27, 2024
Theodore Retsinas
Iowa guard Tony Perkins dribbles past a defender during a men’s basketball game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Maryland Terrapins at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. The Terrapins defeated the Hawkeyes, 69-67.

After blowing a six-point halftime lead at home against Maryland, the Iowa men’s basketball team rebounded with an 88-78 road victory against the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday. With the win, the Hawkeyes improved to 12-8 overall and 4-5 in Big Ten play. 

Third-year forward Payton Sandfort led the team in scoring with 26 points, while also adding six rebounds and three assists. Tony Perkins also chipped in 24 points and five assists, passing 1000 points in his collegiate career. Iowa shot 53 percent from the floor and 50 percent from three-point range. 

Iowa went down 6-2 early, but Sandfort and Perkins knocked down a pair of three-pointers to tie the score at eight heading into the first media timeout. From there, both teams continued to trade buckets, including two dunks from star first-year Owen Freeman off of a few Michigan turnovers. 

As the first half progressed, the offensive firepower continued from both sides, while the defensive effort remained optional. After the Wolverines grabbed a three-point lead, the Hawkeyes responded with tough layups from Ben Krikke and Dasonte Bowen to take a 25-24 lead with just under eight minutes to play in the half.  

Michigan began to seize control of the game after going to a zone defense that Iowa couldn’t seem to figure out. Ladji Dembele – who returned from a leg injury that kept him out against Maryland – was whistled for a flagrant one foul, and the Wolverines led by seven in the blink of an eye. Iowa responded with a pair of buckets from Perkins and Krikke, but Michigan continued to score at will and kept a six-point edge with under two minutes to go in the period. 

After the Wolverines air-balled a triple, Iowa guard Josh Dix was fouled in transition and knocked down a pair of free throws to cut the deficit down to two. Michigan turned it over on the ensuing possession, but the Hawkeyes couldn’t get a shot off before the buzzer, and the Wolverines led, 44-42, at halftime. 

Dix picked up right where he left off with an early three-point play that seemed to spark the Iowa bench. Sandfort hit a difficult fadeaway jumper, and found Perkins for a three-pointer after a Michigan turnover. All of a sudden, the Hawkeyes were up, 50-44, and the Wolverines were forced to call a timeout. 

Both teams were a little careless with the ball over the next few minutes, and neither side could really pull away. Perkins continued to heat up, and a Sandfort splash from downtown gave Iowa a seven-point advantage with just under 11 minutes to play. 

The Wolverines continued to stay close, but the Hawkeyes continued to answer each bucket. Field goals from Patrick McCaffery and Sandfort gave Iowa a 74-68 lead with under eight minutes to go. Iowa forced a couple of Michigan turnovers, and Sandfort hit another one from deep to give the Hawkeyes a nine-point lead. 

Michigan went cold over the next five minutes while Sandfort and Perkins continued to lead the charge on offense and Sandfort capped off the run with a dazzling left-handed hook shot that left the Wolverine faithful silent. A pair of foul shots from Freeman gave Iowa a 12-point lead heading into the final media timeout. Freeman would finish the game with 15 points, nine rebounds, and three blocks, his seventh game with three or more rejections. 

Michigan failed to make a late push, and Iowa cruised to its second straight road victory. This was also the Hawkeyes’ first victory victory when trailing at the half this season, snapping a five-contest streak, per Iowa Athletics. 

Up next 

Iowa returns to action on Jan. 30 for a road contest against the Indiana Hoosiers, who are 12-8 on the season. The Hoosiers suffered a 70-62 defeat on the road against Illinois while not making a single three-pointer in the process. 

Forward Malik Reneau leads the team in scoring with 16.5 points per game.
About the Contributors
Brad Schultz, Sports Reporter
(he/him/his)
Brad Schultz is a sophomore at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communication with a minor in Sports Studies. This is first year working as a sports reporter and he has a deep passion and love for sports. Outside of the Daily Iowan, Brad is a contributor for Saturday Blitz, a college football site, with his content primarily covering Iowa and the Big Ten.
Theodore Retsinas, Photojournalist
(he/him/his)
Theodore Retsinas is a freshman at the University of Iowa studying Neuroscience. 
