DITV: Iowa City holds open house for new Lead Reduction Program

Iowa City’s water division has introduced a new Lead Reduction Program. DITV’s Brady Behrend has more on this new program.
Byline photo of Brady Behrend
Brady Behrend, DITV Reporter
January 26, 2024
About the Contributor
Brady Behrend, DITV Reporter
(he/him)
Brady Behrend is a Junior Journalism and Mass Communications major. This is his first year as a reporter for DITV and he is interested in sports and campus events.
