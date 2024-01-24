The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa men's basketball falls, 69-67, to Maryland in second-half collapse
Iowa lawmakers advance hefty fines for open meetings, public records law violations
IC Human Rights Commission calls for dismissal of charges against Chloe Cole protesters
UI Health Care implements temporary mask requirements in some hospital units
IC Northside Neighborhood Association succeeds in attempt to change city housing code
Advertisement

Iowa men’s basketball falls, 69-67, to Maryland in second-half collapse

The Hawkeyes couldn’t muster a field goal in the final 5:44 of the contest as the Terrapins stormed back from a six-point halftime deficit.
Byline photo of Chris Meglio
Chris Meglio, Sports Reporter
January 24, 2024
Iowa+Head+Coach+Fran+McCaffery+after+his+team+received+a+ten+second+call+during+a+men%E2%80%99s+basketball+game+between+Iowa+and+Rutgers+at+Carver-Hawkeye+Arena+on+Friday%2C+Jan.+6.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Scarlet+Knights%2C+86-77.+
Carly Schrum
Iowa Head Coach Fran McCaffery after his team received a ten second call during a men’s basketball game between Iowa and Rutgers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Jan. 6. The Hawkeyes defeated the Scarlet Knights, 86-77.

The Iowa men’s basketball team dropped its second straight home game with a 69-67 loss to Maryland on Wednesday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. 

Hawkeye guard Tony Perkins piled up 20 points and was perfect from the free-throw line, but his performance was outweighed by his Terrapin counterpart, Jahmir Young, who lead his squad with 22 on the evening, including the last eight points of the contest.

The Terrapins put the first points on the board, but the Hawkeyes fired right back with three straight buckets at the cup – one from Owen Freeman and two from Perkins – while also forcing three straight Maryland turnovers. 

Despite Iowa’s hot start, they struggled just as much as Maryland did to start the game, shooting 4-of-12 as a team compared to the Terrapins’ 3-of-10 start through the first eight minutes of play. Perkins continued to be aggressive on offense, converting an and-one layup to break to push the Hawkeye lead to 11-7. 

Iowa’s top-ranked offense began to turn it up a notch against the top-ranked defense in the Big Ten in Maryland. Patrick McCaffery hit a pull-up jumper from the elbow for his first points back from the ankle injury, followed up with back-to-back buckets in the paint by Freeman and Ben Krikke. 

The Terrapins responded nicely with a mini 5-0 run of their own, but it was the standout freshman in Freeman who took over the next two minutes with seven straight points of his own to help the Hawkeyes enter the break with a 34-28 lead. 

Iowa failed to convert any of their seven three-point attempts through the first 20 minutes of play. But the Hawkeyes put their dominance within the arc on full display, shooting 15-of-23 inside and knocking down four of its six free throw attempts to hold the six-point halftime lead. 

Iowa got off to a rough start to start the second half, making their first two shots but missing their next four and going scoreless for three minutes. But the Hawkeye defense put in work as Maryland put up just three shots through the first five minutes. 

The next two minutes saw the Terrapins get hot and the Hawkeyes stay cold, and what was once a 41-35 point Iowa lead quickly turned into a 46-45 Maryland lead with 13 minutes to go in the contest. 

Both teams went back and forth over the next seven minutes before a Freeman putback at the rim and a Payton Sandfort pull-up elbow jumper gave the Hawkeyes a sizable six-point lead. 

Iowa went cold on offense once again, going another three-minute period without putting any points on the board. The Terrapins couldn’t get past the hounding Hawkeye defense until a late 7-0 run cut the Iowa lead to 64-63 with just over a minute to go.

After a crucial Terrapin three-pointer off a screen and a pair of Perkins’ made free throws, the score sat at 67 apiece with 20 seconds to go. In the most crucial defensive possession of the game, the Hawkeyes gave up a Young layup at the rim, falling behind by two points with 1.5 left on the clock.

Sandfort missed the shot at the buzzer as Iowa fell to Maryland, dropping their second straight home game and falling to 11-8 on the season.

More to Discover
More in Latest News
Lawmakers stand over the Rotunda during the first day of the 2024 Iowa legislative session at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. The Republicans hold the majority in both the house and the senate.
Iowa lawmakers advance hefty fines for open meetings, public records law violations
Activists gather outside the Iowa Memorial Union during a Young Americans for Freedom hosted event in the IMU’s Blackbox Theater in Iowa City featuring Chloe Cole, a person who detransitioned, on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. Pro-Transgender activists protested outside the IMU and later blocked the N Madison St. and W Jefferson St. intersection. The protest concluded with protests in front of University of Iowa president Barbara Wilson’s residence on Church St.
IC Human Rights Commission calls for dismissal of charges against Chloe Cole protesters
The University of Iowa Stead Family Childrens Hospital is seen on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.
UI Health Care implements temporary mask requirements in some hospital units
More in Men's Basketball
December 16, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) shoots the basketball against Utah Jazz guard Ochai Agbaji (30) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Hawks in the NBA | Jan. 15-21
Iowa Guard Tony Perkins shots a last second three during a men’s basketball game between No. 2 Purdue and Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. The Boilermakers defeated the Hawkeyes, 84-70. Perkins had 24 points during the game.
Iowa men's basketball comes up short against No. 2 Purdue, but show stark difference from the teams' last meeting
Iowa Forward Owen Freeman and Purdue Center Zach Edey jump for tip-off during a men’s basketball game between No. 2 Purdue and Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. The Boilermakers defeated the Hawkeyes, 84-70. Freeman had 6 points and 4 fouls during the game.
Photos: Iowa men's basketball vs. Purdue
More in Sports
Daily Iowan, UI journalism school to produce Iowa women’s basketball picture book
Daily Iowan, UI journalism school to produce Iowa women’s basketball picture book
Iowas Karina Muñoz competes on beam during session two of the Big Ten gymnastics championship at Xtreme Arena in Coralville, Iowa on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Michigan won the Big Ten women’s gymnastics title with a score of 198.000.
Q&A | Karina Muñoz, UI gymnast, speaks with The Daily Iowan
Iowa players celebrate following a women’s basketball game between No. 4 Iowa and Michigan State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. The Hawkeyes continue a Big Ten-best 11-game winning streak. The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans, 76-73.
Point/Counterpoint: Will Iowa women’s basketball win out the rest of the regular season?
About the Contributors
Chris Meglio, Sports Reporter
(he/him/his)
Chris Meglio is a first year student at the University of Iowa studying a double major in sport studies and journalism. He will be working as a sports journalist for The Daily Iowan covering women's volleyball for the fall sports season.
Carly Schrum, Photojournalist
she/her/hers
Carly is a freshman majoring in Journalism and Mass Communication and potentially majoring in sustainability. She works at the Daily Iowan as a photojournalist.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in