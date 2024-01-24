The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Top Stories
Iowa lawmakers squabble over the definition of a woman
Lower-income Iowans paying higher property taxes, report finds
UI student Makéna Solberg’s lawsuit against former FIJI member Broc Hawkins dismissed
‘The strongest bench we've had in a long time:’ How Iowa women’s basketball's bench is a big factor to the team’s success
IC Robotics club gives boy with muscular dystrophy modified mini car, plans to help more children
DITV Sports: Beth Goetz Introduced as New Iowa Athletic Director

Beth Goetz removed her interim tag as Iowa AD and now officially leads Hawkeye sports. DITV’s Collin Carrithers was at her press conference to hear what she had to say about her new position.
Collin Carrithers, DITV Reporter
January 24, 2024
