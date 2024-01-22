The Daily Iowan
DITV Sports: Iowa Women’s Wrestling Dominates in Last Dual Meet of the Season
After an incredible inaugural season, the Women’s Wrestling Team returns to Carver for one last home finale. DITV’s David Consuelos has more on the Hawkeye domination and incredible journey.
David Consuelos
,
DITV Reporter
January 22, 2024
0
About the Contributor
David Consuelos
, DITV Reporter
he/him/his
David Consuelos is a senior at the University of Iowa. This is his second year at the Daily Iowan and he is studying Analytical Economics. he enjoys reporting on local businesses, events, and Hawkeye sports.
