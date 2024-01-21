The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Unimpaired Dry Bar closes in Iowa City
Ron DeSantis suspends campaign, endorses Trump almost a week post-Iowa caucuses
Iowa women’s wrestler Lilly Luft stepping up in first year
Photos: No. 1 Iowa women's wrestling hosts Iowa Duals
Q&A | Expert explains changes, rocky rollout of new FAFSA application
Advertisement

Photos: No. 1 Iowa women’s wrestling hosts Iowa Duals

Byline photo of Grace Smith
Byline photo of Isabella Tisdale
Grace Smith and Isabella Tisdale
January 21, 2024

NCAA-ranked No. 1 Iowa women’s wrestling hosted the Iowa Duals at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, defeating Missouri Valley, 42-0, and NAIA-ranked No. 1 Life University, 35-6.

Against Missouri Valley, Iowa’s No. 1 101-pound Emilie Gonzalez and Iowa’s No. 3 116-pound Brianna Gonzalez both pinned their opponents, in 57 seconds and 1 minute and 40 seconds, respectively. No. 9 191-pound Alivia White ended the matchup, pinning Missouri Valley’s Tylah Allen in one minute and 16 seconds. 

Iowa and Life University wrestlers met at the Soldier Salute in December, losing against Life’s Jamilah McBryde and Zaynah McBryde. Iowa’s NCAA No. 1 155-pound Marlynne Deede won by decision over Latifah McBryde. Iowa’s NCAA No. 10 131-pound Emily Frost also lost to Life, twice at Soldier Salute to Sarah Savidge.

Today, Iowa took down the McBryde trio after Lilly Luft pinned Zaynah McBryde, Reeese Larramendy beat Jamilah McBryde by tech fall, and Marlynne Deed defeated Latifah McBryde by decision again. 

During the matchups in Iowa’s last home appearance of the season, the team recognized seniors Sierra Brown Ton, Alexandra Baudhuin, Felicity Taylor, and Marlynne Deede.

Although the team is finished for the season in Carver-Hawkeye Arena, the team heads to Fort Wayne, Indiana,  for the Indiana Tech Warrior Duals starting Jan. 26.

2024_01_21_WomensWrestlingDuals_GSIT_0001
Gallery22 Photos
Grace Smith
Iowa enters the arena during the Iowa Duals between NCAA-ranked No. 1 Iowa women’s wrestling, NAIA-ranked No. 1 Life University, and Missouri Valley at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Big Reds, 42-0, and the Running Eagles, 35-6.

More to Discover
More in Latest News
Iowa head coach Clarissa Chun and assistant coach Tonya Verbeek celebrate Iowa’s 130-pound Lilly Luft after her win during the Iowa Duals between NCAA-ranked No. 1 Iowa women’s wrestling, NAIA-ranked No. 1 Life University, and Missouri Valley at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Big Reds, 42-0, and the Running Eagles, 35-6.
Iowa women’s wrestler Lilly Luft stepping up in first year
Q&A | Expert explains changes, rocky rollout of new FAFSA application
Q&A | Expert explains changes, rocky rollout of new FAFSA application
Ohio State guard Emma Shumate, forward Rebeka Mikulášiková, and forward Taiyier Parks celebrate with fans on the court after a basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and No. 18 Ohio State at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio, on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. The Buckeyes defeated the Hawkeyes, 100-92.
Photos: No. 2 Iowa women's basketball at No. 18 Ohio State
More in Multimedia
Iowa’s Paige Magee reacts to the scoreboard after competing in the 60-meter hurdle during the Larry Wieczorek Invitational at the Hawkeye Indoor Track Facility in Iowa City on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. Magee set a new personal and school record of 8.00.
Photos: 2024 Larry Wieczorek Invitational & Multi Day 2
Iowa Forward Owen Freeman and Purdue Center Zach Edey jump for tip-off during a men’s basketball game between No. 2 Purdue and Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. The Boilermakers defeated the Hawkeyes, 84-70. Freeman had 6 points and 4 fouls during the game.
Photos: Iowa men's basketball vs. Purdue
Iowa head coach Tom Brands points during a wrestling dual between No. 3 Iowa and Purdue at Carver-Hawkeye Area on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Boilermakers, 34-6.
Photos: No. 3 Iowa men's wrestling vs. Purdue
More in Photo
Iowa’s Kai Graces-Blanks competes in the Men’s 200m during the first day of the Larry Wieczorek invitational at the Hawkeye Indoor Track and Field Facility on, Jan. 19, 2024. The Hawkeyes hosted Western Illinois, Wisconsin, Bradley, Indian Hills, Illinois, Illinois State, Minnesota State, Minnesota State, Mount Mercy, and Northern Iowa.
Photos: Larry Wieczorek Invitational Day One
Iowa center Sharon Goodman looks to pass during a basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and Wisconsin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. Goodman played for 10 minutes and six seconds, scoring two points and rebounding the ball twice. The Hawkeyes defeated the Badgers, 96-50.
Photos: No. 2 Iowa women's basketball vs. Wisconsin
Former President Donald Trump speaks during his caucus night watch party at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Republican voters assembled statewide to participate in the caucuses despite the cold and extreme winter weather across the state. Trump’s early victory and dominant position before the start of caucus night proved to be true as 51 percent of Republicans voted for Trump’s appearance in the 2024 presidential election as of 10:20 p.m. At the event, Trump spoke to over 300 supporters at his watch party about his goals and putting America first.
Photos: 2024 Iowa Caucus
About the Contributors
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
Isabella Tisdale, Photojournalist
(she/her)
Isabella Tisdale is a photojournalist for The Daily Iowan and is a senior at West High school. In her free time, she stage manages for the theater program at West High. She plans to double major in political science and journalism.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in