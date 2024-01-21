Photos: No. 1 Iowa women’s wrestling hosts Iowa Duals

NCAA-ranked No. 1 Iowa women’s wrestling hosted the Iowa Duals at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, defeating Missouri Valley, 42-0, and NAIA-ranked No. 1 Life University, 35-6.

Against Missouri Valley, Iowa’s No. 1 101-pound Emilie Gonzalez and Iowa’s No. 3 116-pound Brianna Gonzalez both pinned their opponents, in 57 seconds and 1 minute and 40 seconds, respectively. No. 9 191-pound Alivia White ended the matchup, pinning Missouri Valley’s Tylah Allen in one minute and 16 seconds.

Iowa and Life University wrestlers met at the Soldier Salute in December, losing against Life’s Jamilah McBryde and Zaynah McBryde. Iowa’s NCAA No. 1 155-pound Marlynne Deede won by decision over Latifah McBryde. Iowa’s NCAA No. 10 131-pound Emily Frost also lost to Life, twice at Soldier Salute to Sarah Savidge.

Today, Iowa took down the McBryde trio after Lilly Luft pinned Zaynah McBryde, Reeese Larramendy beat Jamilah McBryde by tech fall, and Marlynne Deed defeated Latifah McBryde by decision again.

During the matchups in Iowa’s last home appearance of the season, the team recognized seniors Sierra Brown Ton, Alexandra Baudhuin, Felicity Taylor, and Marlynne Deede.

Although the team is finished for the season in Carver-Hawkeye Arena, the team heads to Fort Wayne, Indiana, for the Indiana Tech Warrior Duals starting Jan. 26.