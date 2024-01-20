The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Iowa track and field opens up seventh-annual Larry Wieczorek Invitational

The women’s multi-event athletes led the pack on Friday.
Byline photo of Mia Boulton
Mia Boulton, Sports Reporter
January 20, 2024
Iowa+Isabelle+Woody+and+Illinois+State+Kiley+sanders+compete+in+the+women%E2%80%99s+60+meter+hurdles+during+the+first+day+of+the+Larry+Wieczorek+invitational+at+the+Hawkeye+Indoor+Track+Facility+on+Friday%2C+Jan.+19%2C+2024.+The+Hawkeyes+hosted+a+variety+of+schools+including+Illinois+state+and+Wisconsin.+Events+at+the+invite+included+long+jump%2C+pole+vault+and+various+running+events.+
Isabella Tisdale/The Daily Iowan
Iowa Isabelle Woody and Illinois State Kiley sanders compete in the women’s 60 meter hurdles during the first day of the Larry Wieczorek invitational at the Hawkeye Indoor Track Facility on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. The Hawkeyes hosted a variety of schools including Illinois state and Wisconsin. Events at the invite included long jump, pole vault and various running events.

The Hawkeyes kicked off their second home meet of 2024 with personal records, top-ten all-time performances, and individual titles. 

Meet records

Iowa fourth-year multi-event athlete Tionna Tobias took the pentathlon meet title and two meet records. Tobias recorded a 60-meter hurdle time of 8.37, securing her first meet record of the night. In the long jump, Tobias earned another meet record with a jump of 6.02 meters. After combining her scores in the 60-meter hurdles, high jump, long jump, shot put, and 800-meter race, Tobias won the pentathlon with 4,049 points and now ranks third at Iowa.

Personal bests

Throughout the night, the Hawkeyes recorded 24 personal best performances.

In the women’s 200-meter sprint, first-year Olicia Lucas recorded a personal best of 24.86. In the 200-meter premier, second-year Holly Duax ran her best time of 24.34 with fourth-year Nylah Perry following suit in 24.40.

Both the men and women found success in the 600-meter race. Fourth-year Alli Bookin-Nosbisch finished second in the race with a time of 1:28.73. The race earned Bookin-Nosbisch a new personal best and the sixth-best performance at Iowa. On the men’s side, first-years James Fingalsen and Josh Pugh finished with their top times of 1:18.86 and 1:19.64, respectively.

The distance squad brought an array of personal records to the track as well. In the 3000-meter race, third-year Yohana Yual, fourth-year Jack Pendergast, and third-year Aidan King finished with times of 8:21.88, 8:24.78, and 8:24.89, respectively. First-year Audra Soderlind ran her best race for the women, clocking in at 10:56.18.

In the pentathlon, second-year Isabelle Woody had her best overall performance, racking up 3,227 points. In the 60-meter hurdles, first-year Annie Wirth, first-year Carlee Rochford, and Woody recorded respective personal bests of 8.73, 9.08, and 9.91. Woody finished third in the high jump with the best jump of her career at 1.66 meters. In the shot put, Rochford threw a personal best of 11.56 meters, and Tobias improved upon her best with a throw of 10.72 meters. In the long jump, Wirth finished second with her best jump of 5.50 meters. Finally, Wirth, Woody, and Rochford finished with respective personal 800-meter race records of 2:25.67, 2:33.90, and 2:34.67. 

In the long jump, first-year Maud Zeffou-Poaty earned a new personal record of 6.15 meters, now ranking third at Iowa.

Rounding out the personal bests were the men’s weight throwers. Second-year Sean Smith finished second with a throw of 21.83 meters, ranking second at Iowa. Teammate redshirt freshman Austin Busch also improved upon his best performance with a 20.91-meter throw, landing him fourth in Iowa history.

Up next

The seventh-annual Larry Wieczorek Invitational will wrap up on Saturday at the Hawkeye Indoor Track Facility. Events will begin at 11:30 a.m. and be streamed on Big Ten Plus. 
About the Contributor
Mia Boulton, Sports Reporter
she/her/hers
Mia Boulton is a freshman at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism & Mass Communication, as well as exploring a possible double major in Sports Media. She works at the Daily Iowan as a sports reporter. Outside of the Daily Iowan, Mia has been a photographer for her hometown newspaper, The Record.
