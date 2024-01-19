Live updates | Iowa men’s wrestling hosts dual meet against Purdue

Iowa men’s wrestling is back at home for a conference showdown with Purdue.

Friday’s dual between the No. 3 Hawkeyes and unranked Boilermakers will start at 7 p.m. and be broadcast on Big Ten Network. Iowa boasts a 7-0 record, while Purdue sits at 5-4.

The Hawkeyes lead the all-time series 47-4-3 and have won the last 34 meetings against the Boilermakers, including a 37-6 victory last season in West Lafayette. Purdue’s last win in the series came in 1961.

Friday’s meet is headlined by the 125-pound bout between top-ranked Drake Ayala and No. 2 Matt Ramos, who upset three-time national champion Spencer Lee in the 2023 NCAA semifinals.

Matchups

All rankings via InterMat.

125 POUNDS: No. 2 Matt Ramos (PU) over No. 1 Drake Ayala (IA) via decision

Period 1: Ayala is called for a stall warning as the pair goes out of bounds. Blood time for Ayala. Scoreless after the first three minutes.

Period 2: Ayala selects the top position. Ramos escapes in four seconds to take a 1-0 lead. Ramos scores a takedown in the final 20 seconds and leads, 4-0.

Period 3: Ayala quickly escapes and trails, 4-1. Ayala nearly gets a takedown but doesn’t finish. The crowd wants a stalling call, as Ramos continues to back up toward the edge of the mat. Ramos gets his first stalling warning with about 20 seconds left.

Ramos wins, 4-1, and blows a kiss to the crowd as he walks off the mat.

Purdue 3, Iowa 0

133 POUNDS: Cullan Schriever (IA) over Dustin Norris (PU) via major decision

Iowa’s Brody Teske and Kale Petersen started the last two dual meets at 133 pounds and lost. A win on Friday would help cement Schriever’s spot at the weight.

Period 1: Norris takes the lead within the first minute and rides Schriever for 1:17.6. After Schriever escapes, he quickly scores a takedown to gain a 4-3 advantage. Norris’s riding time is down to 23.1 seconds.

Period 2: Schriever escapes and gets on top of Norris near the edge. Norris keeps ahold of Schriever’s foot, but the Hawkeye eventually slips out and earns full control over the Boilermaker for a takedown. Schriever ended the second period with another takedown, and he heads into the final two minutes with an 11-4 lead.

Period 3: Schriever lets Norris escape with ease and goes right back to his offense with another takedown. Norris escapes right before the pair goes out of bounds. Schriever tacks on another takedown and lets Norris up. Schriever keeps his foot on the gas in the final 20 seconds and scores another takedown to secure the major decision victory.

Schriever wins, 20-7.

Iowa 4, Purdue 3

141 POUNDS: No. 1 Real Woods (IA) over No. 32 Greyson Clark (PU) via major decision

Period 1: The ref signals a three-point takedown for Woods but changes his mind. Locked hands is called, so the pair heads back to the center of the mat. Blood timeout for Clark. Woods gets the takedown call with 1:17 left and rides Clark out the rest of the way. Woods leads, 3-0.

Period 2: Woods selects neutral position. Stall warning on Clark. Woods earns a takedown and once again rides Clark out the rest of the period. Clark gets another stall warning as time expires. Woods leads, 7-0.

Period 3: Woods selects neutral position. Not much action to finish off the bout.

Woods prevails 8-0 with over two minutes of riding time.

Iowa 8, Purdue 3

149 POUNDS: Victor Voinovich III (IA) over Marcus Polanco (PU) via tech fall

Period 1: Voinovich comes out hot, scoring a takedown in the first 15 seconds. Polanco escapes about 30 seconds later. Voinovich finishes off the period with another three-point score and leads, 6-1.

Period 2: Voinovich starts on bottom and escapes. He scores two more takedowns and leads, 13-2.

Period 3: Voinovich lets Polanco escape and goes right back to his attack, scoring a takedown. The Hawkeye lets Polanco escape again. Stall warning on Polanco. Voinovich secures another takedown with 44 seconds left in the match for a tech fall.

Voinovich wins, 19-4.

Iowa 13, Purdue 3

157 POUNDS: No. 2 Jared Franek (IA) over No. 16 Joey Blaze (PU) via decision

Franek will try to rebound from his first loss of the season.

Period 1: Blaze called for stalling near edge of mat. The pair scrambles, but it ends with a stalemate. Scoreless after the first three minutes.

Period 2: Franek escapes. Blaze called for stalling again, so Franek earns a point. Franek leads, 2-0.

Period 3: Blaze selects bottom position and escapes. But, the Boilermaker can’t score a takedown to get the upset.

Franek wins, 2-1.

Iowa 16, Purdue 3

165 POUNDS: No. 6 Michael Caliendo (IA) over Stoney Buell (PU) via decision

Michael Caliendo is 1-0 all-time against Stoney Buell, winning 6-1 at the 2023 Southern Scuffle.

Period 1: Caliendo jumps out front with two takedowns. Buell earns two takedowns. Caliendo leads, 6-2, with 59.9 seconds of riding time.

Period 2: Buell selects the top position, and Caliendo answers with a reversal. Stall warning on Buell. Stall warning on Caliendo, and the Iowa coaching staff is confused with the call. Tom Brands walks out near the scorer’s table and talks to the ref. Caliendo leads, 8-3.

Period 3: Caliendo starts on top. He lets Buell escape with 20 seconds left.

Caliendo wins, 9-4, with 4:01.1 of riding time.

Iowa 19, Purdue 3

174 POUNDS: No. 9 Patrick Kennedy (IA) over Brody Baumann (PU) via tech fall

Kennedy absolutely dominates en route to a 19-4 tech fall in 4:43. Kennedy had 1:55 of riding time when he scored to go up by 15.

Iowa 24, Purdue 3

184 POUNDS: James Rowley (PU) over Aiden Riggins (IA) via decision

Period 1: Scoreless in the first three minutes.

Period 2: Rowley escapes and strikes first with a takedown.

Period 3: Rowley rides Riggins for 2:31 before the Hawkeye escapes to put his lone point of the match on the board.

Rowley wins, 5-1, with riding time.

Iowa 24, Purdue 6

197 POUNDS: No. 14 Zach Glazier (IA) over Ben Vanadia (PU) via tech fall

Period 1: Glazier comes out fast and scores a takedown in the first 15 seconds. Vanadia escapes. Glazier gets ahold of Vanadia’s left leg and then kicks his right leg from under him for another takedown. Vanadia escapes and is then called for stalling. Glazier with another takedown, and Vanadia with another escape. Glazier dominates and leads, 19-5.

Period 2: Glazier escapes to end the match.

Glazier wins, 20-5.

Iowa 29, Purdue 6

HEAVYWEIGHT: Bradley Hill (IA) over Tristan Ruhlman via tech fall

Period 1: Hill gets a takedown near the edge. Hill earns 18 seconds of riding time before Ruhlman escapes. Hill with another takedown. Ruhlman escapes. Hill leads, 12-3.

Period 2: Ruhlman selects top position. Hill escapes in about 20 seconds and scores a takedown shortly after. Ruhlman escapes. Hill gets another takedown to end the match with 56 seconds left in the period.

Hill wins, 19-4.

FINAL: Iowa 34, Purdue 6