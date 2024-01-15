Live updates | No. 3 Iowa men’s wrestling returns home to battle No. 10 Minnesota

The third-ranked Iowa men’s wrestling squad will face No. 10 Minnesota on Monday at 7 p.m. at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. For those who can’t make it due to the dangerous wind chill, the dual meet will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.

The Hawkeyes have won the last nine matchups against the Gophers, including four straight in Iowa City. Iowa is 6-0 and coming off a 22-10 win over No. 6 Nebraska. Minnesota is 5-0 on the season, with its best win over No. 12 South Dakota State.

Monday’s dual will start at 125 pounds.

Matchups

Rankings via Intermat.

125 POUNDS: No. 5 Drake Ayala (IA) over No. 18 Patrick McKee (MINN) via decision

Ayala is 1-4 all-time against McKee

Period 1: McKee leads, 3-1, after a takedown and escape point.

Period 2: Ayala earns a three-point takedown in the final 10 seconds of the period to go up, 5-3.

Period 3; McKee escapes about 15 seconds into the period, but Ayala responds quickly with a takedown. McKee escapes again to cut his deficit to three. Ayala receives a stall warning in the final 15 seconds.

The Hawkeye holds on to win, 8-5.

Iowa 3, Minnesota 0

133 POUNDS: No. 29 Tyler Wells (MINN) over Kale Petersen (IA) via decision

Petersen gets the nod over Brody Teske.

Period 1: Wells gets on the board first with a takedown. Petersen escapes. Petersen takes a shot in on Wells’ left leg, but the pair goes out of bounds before he can finish. Wells leads, 3-1.

Period 2: Petersen rides Wells the entire period to earn 1:44 of riding time.

Period 3: Petersen escapes and trails, 3-2. Wells earns a three-point takedown, but Iowa coach Tom Brands throws the challenge block. After review, the takedown stands. Petersen escapes but can’t secure a takedown to tie it up in the final 30 seconds.

Wells wins, 6-3.

Iowa 3, Minnesota 3

141 POUNDS: No. 1 Real Woods (IA) over No. 19 Vance VomBaur (MINN) via decision

Period 1: Woods scores a takedown and rides VomBaur for 1:36. Woods leads, 3-1.

Period 2: Woods scores the only points of the period with an escape. The Hawkeye leads, 4-1.

Period 3: VomBaur escapes to cut his deficit to two. The Gopher continues to attack but Woods holds strong in the final minute to secure the win.

Woods prevails, 4-2.

Iowa 6, Minnesota 3

149 POUNDS: No. 12 Caleb Rathjen (IA) over No. 13 Drew Roberts (MINN) via decision

Rathjen is 1-0 all-time versus Roberts, defeating him in the 2021-22 season.

Period 1: Rathjen gets on the board first. Roberts escapes. The Hawkeye leads, 3-1.

Period 2: Rathjen quickly escapes and leads, 4-1.

Period 3: Roberts escapes. Rathjen increases his lead with a three-point takedown, and Roberts escapes again. Blood time for Rathjen, who leads, 7-3.

Rathjen wins, 7-3.

Iowa 9, Minnesota 3

157 POUNDS: No. 11 Michael Blockhus (MINN) over No. 2 Jared Franek (IA) via decision

Period 1: Franek somersaults over Blockhus and gets the takedown. Blockhus escapes. Franek leads, 3-1.

Period 2: Franek escapes for the only points of the period. He leads, 4-1.

Period 3: Blockhus escapes and earns a three-point takedown in the final 20 seconds to seal the upset.

Blockhus wins, 5-4, marking Franek’s first loss of the season.

Iowa 9, Minnesota 6

165 POUNDS: No. 7 Michael Caliendo (IA) over No. 30 Blaine Brenner (MINN) via decision

Caliendo defeated Brenner via tech fall at the Soldier Salute.

Period 1: Scoreless in the first three minutes.

Period 2: Blood timeout for Brenner 24 seconds in. Caliendo escapes. Brenner has his hands all over Caliendo’s face, and the Hawkeye is awarded a point. Caliendo holds one of Brenner’s legs in the air and kicks the other to bring the Gopher to the ground and finish the takedown. Blood timeout for Caliendo, who leads, 5-0.

Period 3: Brenner escapes. Brenner gets called for stalling with less than 30 seconds left. The Hawks wanted another stall warning in the final few seconds, but the refs didn’t call it.

Caliendo wins, 5-1.

Iowa 12, Minnesota 6

174 POUNDS: Patrick Kennedy (IA) over Sam Skillings (MINN) via major decision

Period 1: Kennedy cracks the scoreboard in the final 30 seconds with a takedown and then tilts Skillings for a two-point near fall. Kennedy leads, 5-0.

Period 2: Kennedy escapes and goes right back in for another takedown. Skillings escapes. Kennedy up, 9-1.

Period 3: Kennedy scores another takedown in the final 20 seconds to secure Iowa’s first bonus points of the day.

Kennedy wins, 13-2.

Iowa 16, Minnesota 6

184 POUNDS: No. 10 Isaiah Salazar (MINN) over Aiden Riggins (IA) via decision

Period 1: Salazar scores a takedown.

Period 2: Salazar escapes and leads, 4-0.

Period 3: Salazar with another takedown in the final 10 seconds.

Salazar wins, 7-0.

Iowa 16, Minnesota 9

197 POUNDS: No. 16 Zach Glazier (IA) over No. 24 Garrett Joles (MINN) via decision

Glazier defeated Joles, 5-4, at the Soldier Salute.

Period 1: Glazier scores a takedown at the 1:25 mark. Joles escapes.

Period 2: Glazier chooses to start on top. Joles escapes. Glazier leads, 3-2.

Period 3: Glazier escapes in 35 seconds and fights off Joles the rest of the way to stay undefeated on the season.

Glazier wins, 4-2.

Iowa 19, Minnesota 9

HEAVYWEIGHT: Ben Kueter (IA) over No. 29 Bennett Tabor (MINN) via decision

Kueter, who also plays Iowa football, makes his collegiate wrestling debut. Everyone in Carver is on their feet as he walks out of the tunnel.

Period 1: Kueter gets his first points as a Hawkeye with a three-point takedown. Tabor escapes.

Period 2: Tabor chooses bottom and escapes with a little over a minute remaining. Kueter leads, 3-2, and has 1:02.8 of riding time.

Period 3: Tabor rides Kueter for about 45 seconds, but the Hawkeye gets a reversal to ultimately seal the match.

Kueter wins, 5-3.

FINAL: Iowa 22, Minnesota 9