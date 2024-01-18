Paula Poundstone on comedy, feminism, small talk, and ‘Better Call Saul’

Paula Poundstone, a prolific comedian, panelist on NPR’s show Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me, and host of Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone, is performing at The Englert Theatre on Saturday. Ahead of the show, she joined Daily Iowan journalists Avi Lapchick and Natalie Dunlap for a conversation about connecting with audience members, blending humor with politics, and comedy in the social media age. Poundstone shares stories about performing stand-up at a Florida retirement home, connecting through Midwestern-style small talk, and staying true to her own comedic voice.