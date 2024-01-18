The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
UI Hospitals and Clinics completes 10,000 robot-assisted surgeries
Iowa lawmakers affirm support for Israel, pro-Palestine protesters call for ceasefire
Reynolds shifts AEA reform following feedback, backlash
Iowa lawmakers introduce bill to revoke financial aid from students who support ‘terrorism’
Social media shows overwhelming support for hiring of Beth Goetz as UI athletic director
Advertisement

Paula Poundstone on comedy, feminism, small talk, and ‘Better Call Saul’

Poundstone answers questions her comedy career ahead of her appearance at The Englert Theatre on Saturday.
Byline photo of Natalie Dunlap
Byline photo of Avi Lapchick
Natalie Dunlap and Avi Lapchick
January 18, 2024
February+18%2C+2018%3B+Stuart%2C+FL%2C+USA%3B+Paula+Poundstone+performs+at+Lyric+Theatre.+Mandatory+Credit%3A+Ron+Elkman%2FUSA+TODAY+NETWORK
Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK
February 18, 2018; Stuart, FL, USA; Paula Poundstone performs at Lyric Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

Paula Poundstone, a prolific comedian, panelist on NPR’s show Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me, and host of Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone, is performing at The Englert Theatre on Saturday. Ahead of the show, she joined Daily Iowan journalists Avi Lapchick and Natalie Dunlap for a conversation about connecting with audience members, blending humor with politics, and comedy in the social media age. Poundstone shares stories about performing stand-up at a Florida retirement home, connecting through Midwestern-style small talk, and staying true to her own comedic voice.
More to Discover
More in Artist Profile
Artist Carlos Maldonado helps Oscar and Gael Maldonado up on a shark made of snow in Iowa City on Thursday, January 11, 2024. A snowstorm swept across Iowa on Tuesday, Jan. 9 and Iowa City reported 15 inches of snow as of 8 p.m. that day. The shark took six hours to form and paint.
Meet the artist behind the Iowa City ‘snow shark’ sculpture
Des Moines based band Dirty Blonde performs at The Daily Iowan Headliners in The Daily Iowan newsroom on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023.
Q&A | Iowa City band Dirty Blonde featured in DI Headliners
Artist Allison Rowe’s, “Observed Changes and Their Causes” gallery as seen at Public Space One North in Iowa City on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. The installation is inspired by caregiving climate change and childhood. The gallery will be available for public viewing from Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 through Dec. 16, 2023.
UI assistant professor’s art compares modern motherhood to ongoing climate crisis
More in Arts
Festival-goers cheer during the fourth day of the Hinterland music festival in Saint Charles, Iowa on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2022.
Hozier, Noah Kahan to headline Hinterland Music Festival 2024
Photo contributed by Ted Anton
Ask the Author | UI alum Ted Anton discusses new book ‘Programmable Planet: The Synthetic Biology Revolution’
Jan 15, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Jake Szymanski and Caroline Szymanski at the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Mandatory Credit: Kevork Djansezian-USA TODAY (left). Jeremy Allen White accepts the award for best lead actor in a drama series for his role as Carmen Carmy Berzatto in the FX series The Bear during the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 (Right).
Point/Counterpoint | Which show deserves the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series?
More in Events
Iowa Drum Major Christian Frankl direct the Hawkeye Marching Band durning the Hawkeye Huttle before a football game between No.18 Iowa and No. 2 Michigan at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.
Student Spotlight | Hawkeye Marching Band drum major reflects on last year in the position
An attendee looks at the silent auction during the Holiday Thieves Market on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel & Conference Center Expo Hall In Coralville.
Photos: 2023 Holiday Thieves Market
Indigo de Souza opens for Lucy Dacus at the Englert Theatre in Iowa City on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.
Indigo De Souza, Neko Case to headline The Englert’s Mission Creek 2024
About the Contributors
Natalie Dunlap, Assistant Digital Editor
(she/her/hers)
Natalie Dunlap is the Assistant Digital Editor at The Daily Iowan. She is the host and producer of the Above the Fold news podcast. She has previously worked as a news reporter, news editor, politics reporter, politics editor, and digital producer for the DI. She is a senior majoring in journalism and minoring in English and gender, women's, and sexuality studies. In her free time, she enjoys crocheting while listening to pop culture podcasts.
Avi Lapchick, Arts Editor
(she/her/hers)
Avi Lapchick is an arts editor at The Daily Iowan. A fourth-year student studying English and Creative Writing at the University of Iowa, she previously held the positions of staff photojournalist, summer arts editor, and assistant arts editor at the DI. She is happiest when she is writing or painting.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in