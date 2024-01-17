The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Rod Sullivan announces reelection run for Johnson County Board of Supervisors

The long-serving supervisor was first elected in 2004 and was recently named chairperson for 2024.
Byline photo of Alejandro Rojas
Alejandro Rojas, News Editor
January 17, 2024
Vice+Chairperson+Rod+Sullivan+listens+to+a+presentation+about+public+transportation+during+the+Johnson+County+Board+of+Supervisors+Meeting+at+the+Johnson+County+Public+Health+and+Clinical+Services+building+on+Wednesday%2C+Nov.+1%2C+2023.+
Jordan Barry
Vice Chairperson Rod Sullivan listens to a presentation about public transportation during the Johnson County Board of Supervisors Meeting at the Johnson County Public Health and Clinical Services building on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023.

Long-serving Johnson County supervisor and recently elected chairperson Rod Sullivan announced his run for reelection Wednesday.

Sullivan was first elected as a supervisor in 2004 and served as the county chairperson at different times since then.

In a press release announcing his reelection run, Sullivan listed a series of accomplishments from his time on the board of supervisors. This includes raising the minimum wage to $10.75, increasing funding for affordable housing, and passing the human rights ordinance, among others.

The statement also referred to his involvement in the county’s ongoing project to preserve the Historic Poor Farm and his part in changing the county’s eponym.

According to his supervisor bio on the county website, Sullivan grew up on a farm near Sutliff, Iowa, and earned a bachelor of arts degree in 1988.

Sullivan’s announcement comes after Mandi Remington announced her run for a county supervisor seat. Remington previously ran for an at-large seat on the Iowa City City Council, losing out to Josh Moe and Mazahir Salih.
About the Contributor
Alejandro Rojas, News Editor
he/him/his
Alejandro Rojas is The Daily Iowan's news editor. He previously worked as a news reporter covering Johnson County and was the summer executive editor in 2023. He is a senior, double majoring in journalism and political science.
