Mandi Remington announces run for Johnson County Board of Supervisors

Mandi Remington, an Iowa City local who recently completed an unsuccessful city council run, announced she will now run for a seat on the Johnson County Board of Supervisors in the June 2024 primary elections.

Remington made the announcement via a thread on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday morning. Dear Johnson County Community, My recent campaign for Iowa City Council was a valuable and enlightening experience that further fueled my passion and reinforced my dedication. Today I am writing to share an exciting update on my journey. (1/10) — Mandi Remington (@mremington2023) January 3, 2024

In her thread, she stated she wants to run for a seat on the board to make an impact on causes that are important to her as well as the rest of the community, including regional planning, social services, and infrastructure development.

Remington wrote that her previous political endeavors and her lived experiences will shape her campaign.

“As I take this step forward, I carry with me the insights gained from my previous campaign, the lived experience of a local single parent and domestic violence survivor, a passion for positive change, and an unwavering commitment to addressing your needs,” Remington wrote in the thread.

In November 2023, Remington lost in the Iowa City city council election to Mazahir Salih and Josh Moe for an at-large seat. During her campaign, she advocated for the issues of affordable housing and childcare.

Remington is currently a member of Iowa City’s Community Police Review Board as well as the founder and executive director of the Corridor Community Action Network.