The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Mandi Remington announces run for Johnson County Board of Supervisors
Photos: No. 4 Iowa women's basketball vs. Michigan State
No. 4 Iowa women’s basketball squeezes by powerful Michigan State team with buzzer-beater from Caitlin Clark
Iowa men's basketball stumbles late against No. 21 Wisconsin, falling in an 82-73 defeat
X, formerly known as Twitter, reacts to Iowa football's Citrus Bowl loss to Tennessee
Advertisement

Mandi Remington announces run for Johnson County Board of Supervisors

After losing the race for an Iowa City City Council seat in November, Remington said she will take the lessons learned from her past campaign to inform her new election bid.
Byline photo of Isabelle Foland
Isabelle Foland, News Reporter
January 3, 2024
Iowa+City+candidate+Mandi+Remington+poses+for+a+portrait+during+a+City+Council+candidate+meet+in+greet+at+Iowa+Memorial+Union+in+Iowa+City+on+Monday%2C+Oct%2C+23%2C+2023.
Cody Blissett/The Daily Iowan
Iowa City candidate Mandi Remington poses for a portrait during a City Council candidate meet in greet at Iowa Memorial Union in Iowa City on Monday, Oct, 23, 2023.

Mandi Remington, an Iowa City local who recently completed an unsuccessful city council run, announced she will now run for a seat on the Johnson County Board of Supervisors in the June 2024 primary elections.

Remington made the announcement via a thread on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday morning.

In her thread, she stated she wants to run for a seat on the board to make an impact on causes that are important to her as well as the rest of the community, including regional planning, social services, and infrastructure development.

Remington wrote that her previous political endeavors and her lived experiences will shape her campaign.

“As I take this step forward, I carry with me the insights gained from my previous campaign, the lived experience of a local single parent and domestic violence survivor, a passion for positive change, and an unwavering commitment to addressing your needs,” Remington wrote in the thread.

In November 2023, Remington lost in the Iowa City city council election to Mazahir Salih and Josh Moe for an at-large seat. During her campaign, she advocated for the issues of affordable housing and childcare. 

Remington is currently a member of Iowa City’s Community Police Review Board as well as the founder and executive director of the Corridor Community Action Network
More to Discover
More in News
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark laughs while receiving the AP Player of the Year award during a 2023 NCAA Final Four press conferences and open practices at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Thursday, March 30, 2023.
Photos: 2023 - Year in Photos
Iowa City Police Department vehicles are seen on July 9, 2019.
UI police investigate shots fired on South Van Buren Street
Mercy Hospital Iowa City is seen on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.
UIHC to rename Mercy Iowa City, rebrand in 2024
About the Contributor
Isabelle Foland, News Reporter
(she/her)
Isabelle Foland is a second-year student at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communication and minoring in Spanish. She is a second-year news reporter at The Daily Iowan, reporting mainly on Iowa City City Council. She is from Missouri Valley, Iowa and has reported for her hometown paper prior to her time at The DI.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in