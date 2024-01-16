Q&A | Multi-event track and field athlete Isabelle Woody talks with The Daily Iowan

The Daily Iowan: Do you have any goals for the new year?

Isabelle Woody: I want to help out around the community and volunteer more.

What is one of your hot takes?

My hot take is that everyone should go to an Iowa track meet this year and that the track meets are so much fun.

If you could meet anyone in this world today, who would you meet?

That’s easy. It would be Blake Lively. I love her.

Who on the team would you want to trade lives with?

I would want to trade lives with Precious Ugo Irivi. He is from Nigeria and just got here this semester. America is super new to him, and he’s never seen snow before. This is a really new experience for him. Seeing life from his perspective would be really interesting.

Do you have any nicknames? What are they?

I have a couple. The first one is “Iz,” which is what my teammates call me. I did a youth track and field club this year, and they call me “Loops.” It was my high jump nickname. And then last year, my teammates called me “Blondie” because I have blonde hair, and I act blonde.

Do you prefer running indoors or outdoors?

Definitely outdoors. As a heptathlete, we do a lot more events outdoors. My favorite event is the javelin, which is only outdoors too. I also like the 400-meter track better than the 200-meter track. Overall, the indoor season prepares us for the outdoor season, so we have a lot of energy and excitement when we get outdoors.

What makes you competitive?

I’ve always been a big competitor in track, but I especially am at Iowa. The energy is really good here, and every day we come here wanting to get better. That just makes me excited for the competition season.

Who inspires you?

I would say my mom inspires me. She was a track and field athlete too. Now she is climbing the same distance as Mount Everest right now and writing a book. She is just super good at what she does, and she loves to help people. She’s super inspiring because what she is doing right now is insanely difficult, but I know she’s going to do good at it. She keeps me going.