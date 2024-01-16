The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Iowa men's and women's basketball play games through poor weather despite cancellations across the state.
'Chicago Toughness:' Guard Sydney Affolter brings unmatched energy to Iowa women's basketball squad.
Asa Hutchinson drops primary bid following disappointing caucus results
Iowa City's unionized employees receive bonus, wage increase
Heading into the new year, Iowa football boasts plenty of familiar faces
Q&A | Multi-event track and field athlete Isabelle Woody talks with The Daily Iowan

Woody talks new year’s resolutions, nicknames, and hot takes
Byline photo of Mia Boulton
Mia Boulton, Sports Reporter
January 16, 2024
Isabelle+Woody+during+the+Jimmy+Grant+Invitational+at+the+Hawkeye+indoor+track+facility+on+Saturday%2C+Dec.+9%2C+2023.+Woody+is+a++sophomore+and+is+a+recent+transfer+from+University+of+California+Santa+Barbara.+
Isabella Tisdale
Isabelle Woody during the Jimmy Grant Invitational at the Hawkeye indoor track facility on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. Woody is a sophomore and is a recent transfer from University of California Santa Barbara.

The Daily Iowan: Do you have any goals for the new year?

Isabelle Woody: I want to help out around the community and volunteer more.

What is one of your hot takes?

My hot take is that everyone should go to an Iowa track meet this year and that the track meets are so much fun.

If you could meet anyone in this world today, who would you meet?

That’s easy. It would be Blake Lively. I love her.

Who on the team would you want to trade lives with?

I would want to trade lives with Precious Ugo Irivi. He is from Nigeria and just got here this semester. America is super new to him, and he’s never seen snow before. This is a really new experience for him. Seeing life from his perspective would be really interesting.

Do you have any nicknames? What are they?

I have a couple. The first one is “Iz,” which is what my teammates call me. I did a youth track and field club this year, and they call me “Loops.” It was my high jump nickname. And then last year, my teammates called me “Blondie” because I have blonde hair, and I act blonde.

Do you prefer running indoors or outdoors?

Definitely outdoors. As a heptathlete, we do a lot more events outdoors. My favorite event is the javelin, which is only outdoors too. I also like the 400-meter track better than the 200-meter track. Overall, the indoor season prepares us for the outdoor season, so we have a lot of energy and excitement when we get outdoors.

What makes you competitive?

I’ve always been a big competitor in track, but I especially am at Iowa. The energy is really good here, and every day we come here wanting to get better. That just makes me excited for the competition season.

Who inspires you?

I would say my mom inspires me. She was a track and field athlete too. Now she is climbing the same distance as Mount Everest right now and writing a book. She is just super good at what she does, and she loves to help people. She’s super inspiring because what she is doing right now is insanely difficult, but I know she’s going to do good at it. She keeps me going.
About the Contributors
Mia Boulton, Sports Reporter
she/her/hers
Mia Boulton is a freshman at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism & Mass Communication, as well as exploring a possible double major in Sports Media. She works at the Daily Iowan as a sports reporter. Outside of the Daily Iowan, Mia has been a photographer for her hometown newspaper, The Record.
Isabella Tisdale, Photojournalist
(she/her)
Isabella Tisdale is a photojournalist for The Daily Iowan and is a senior at West High school. In her free time, she stage manages for the theater program at West High. She plans to double major in political science and journalism.
