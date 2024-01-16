Iowa football coach Seth Wallace receives promotion, Phil Parker earns raise

While the offensive coordinator position for Iowa football remains vacant, change continues to strike the coaching staff of the Hawkeyes. Less than a week after ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that wide receivers coach Kenneth Copeland would not return next season, Iowa athletics announced further alterations to the staff, this time in terms of title and pay.

According to the release on Tuesday, Iowa linebackers coach Seth Wallace is now an assistant head coach, the first one to be named during head coach Kirk Ferentz’s tenure at the helm. In addition, defensive coordinator Phil Parker will receive a new upgraded base pay of $1.9 million per year.

As for the hiring of a new offensive coordinator in the wake of Brian Ferentz’s departure this offseason, the statement, Iowa athletics said the search “is ongoing and an announcement is expected in the near future.”

Wallace will continue his duties as linebackers coach and assistant defensive coordinator, but will now receive a yearly salary of $1 million, up from the $775,000 he was previously making.

“Seth is an excellent coach and has been an asset to our coaching staff for many years,” Kirk Ferentz said in a statement. “He works tirelessly to develop our players into outstanding men on and off the field. I am grateful that he is a part of our program.”

Wallace first started at Iowa as a graduate assistant from 2006-08 before returning to Iowa City six years later as a recruiting coordinator and assistant defensive line coach, where he has remained since. During his time as linebackers coach from 2016 to the present, he has led five All-American linebackers, most recently Jay Higgins in 2023.

“Being able to coach at the University of Iowa with such great players, coaches, and staff members is really an honor,” Wallace said in a statement “The University of Iowa and this football program are both very special to me. I am appreciative of this new, expanded role and look forward to preparing our athletes for the upcoming season and beyond.”

As for Parker, the boost in salary occurred after the coach secured his first career Broyles Award as the top assistant coach in college football on Dec. 5, 2023. The defensive coordinator has overseen a successful unit in recent memory, as the Hawkeye “D” surrendered just 14.8 points per game this season— good enough for fourth in the nation.