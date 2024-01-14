Iowa track and field finishes Hawkeye Invitational on top

The second day of the Hawkeye Invitational was full of meet records, personal bests, and titles for the Iowa track and field team.

Meet records

On Saturday, third-year Lia Love started hot by setting a meet record of 7.37 in the prelims of the women’s 60-meter race and improving it to 7.30 in the finals.

Fourth-year Tionna Tobias set a meet record of her own with an 8.19 in the 60-meter hurdles. Tobias now ranks third in Iowa track and field history in the event. She then set her second meet record of the day in the long jump with a jump of 6.11 meters.

Fellow fourth-year mid-distance runner Alli Bookin-Nosbisch ran her way to a meet record in the 600-meter race with a time of 1:29.13. Rounding out the new meet records was fourth-year distance runner Amber Aesoph, who ran 4:52.74 in the mile.

Personal bests

Overall, the Hawkeyes racked up 19 personal best performances throughout the weekend.

Notable performances came in the women’s mile, in which second-year Aleah Tempas, first-year Cameron Kalaway, and second-year Ellie Rathe posted personal best times of 5:05.17, 5:12.57, and 5:13.45, respectively. Two more fourth-year Hawkeyes, Abby Ryon and Kelli Tosic, achieved season-best times of 5:03.68 and 5:16.18. Third-year Yohana Yual ran his best mile time of 4:13.67 on the men’s side.

More personal bests were achieved by second-year Alexandria Edison with a 7.76 in the 60-meter sprint and Isabelle Woody with a 10.00 in the 60-meter hurdles. In the same race, fourth-year Katie Petersen and first-year Kai Graves-Blanks posted personal bests with times of 8.64 and 8.03, respectively.

Fourth-year Nylah Perry ran a 24.70, her best time in the 200-meter race.

First-year Carson Lane posted a personal best in the 600-meter race, finishing in 1:23.42.

In the field events, first-year Maud Zeffou-Poaty jumped 6.07 meters, the best long jump of her career. Second-year Sal Capaldo also had his career-best pole vault of 4.20 meters.

Meet champions

The day’s title winners include Tobias in the 60-meter hurdles, second-year Audrey Biermann and first-year James Fingalsen in the 400-meter race, Love and fourth-year Austin Kresley in the 60-meter sprint, Bookin-Nosbisch in the 600-meter race, and fourth-years Paige Magee and De’Andre Stapleton Jr. in the 200-meter sprint.

The Iowa men and women swept the 4×400-meter relays. The men’s squad ran their race in 3:12.92. Relay members included first-year Josh Pugh, second-year Ryan Schreiner, fourth-year Connor Belken, and Fingalsen. The women’s team, comprised of redshirt sophomore Chloe Larsen, second-years Holly Duax and Gabby Cortez, and Bookin-Nosbisch, ran a 3:41.06.

In the field events, redshirt sophomore Ella Meeuwsen won the high jump with a 1.70-meter jump. Tobias took the long jump title with a 6.11-meter jump. For the men, De’Andre Stapleton Jr. won the long jump event with a 7.29-meter jump. In the triple jump, fourth-year Kayla Hutchins took the women’s crown with a 12.35-meter jump.

Up next

The Hawkeyes will compete at home again on Jan. 19-20 at the seventh annual Larry Wieczorek Invitational.

“I feel good about where we are at as a team, but we have a lot of athletes that didn’t race or compete this weekend,” Iowa Director of Track and Field Joey Woody told Hawkeye Sports. “Hopefully, next week we will be able to see them shine because we are counting on them. It’s a long season and we wanted to be smart this week, but we’ll open a few more up next weekend and begin building from there.”